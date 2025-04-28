MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 28
Will Edward Brany Cabrera strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Dustin May surpass 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 28, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Edward Brany Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances