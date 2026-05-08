Cavaliers vs. Pistons Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 9

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Detroit Pistons are 4.5-point underdogs in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Saturday, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The Pistons hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The point total is 211.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -4.5 211.5 -176 +148

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (52.3%)

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 33-47-2 against the spread this season.

The Pistons have 44 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

This season, 41 of the Cavaliers' games have gone over the point total.

Pistons games this year have eclipsed the over/under 40 times in 82 opportunities (48.8%).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread in home games (17-23-1) than it has in road affairs (16-24-1).

The Cavaliers have gone over the over/under in 17 of 41 home games (41.5%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in 24 of 41 matchups (58.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.512, 21-19-1 record) than away (.561, 23-16-1).

Both at home (20 of 41) and away (20 of 41), the Pistons' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 48.8% of the time.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

James Harden averages 23.6 points, 4.8 boards and 8 assists.

Evan Mobley averages 18.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 boards and 1.8 assists.

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.3% from the field and 44.6% from downtown (fourth in league), with 2 made treys per game.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.9 points for the Pistons, plus 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists.

The Pistons are receiving 19.5 points, 10.5 boards and 2 assists per game from Jalen Duren.

The Pistons get 9.9 points per game from Ausar Thompson, plus 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 46.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

The Pistons are receiving 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Duncan Robinson.

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