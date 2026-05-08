Lakers vs. Thunder Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 9

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ABC

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 8.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Thunder have a 2-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 211.5 points.

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -8.5 211.5 -355 +285

Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (56.5%)

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have gone 39-42-1 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 82 games this year, they have 45 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 45 times this season.

Lakers games this season have hit the over 43 times in 82 opportunities (52.4%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 42 home games, and 20 times in 40 road games.

In terms of point totals, the Thunder hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 22 times in 42 opportunities this season (52.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 23 times in 40 opportunities (57.5%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .585 (24-16-1). Away, it is .512 (21-20-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) compared to away (48.8%, 20 of 41).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Ajay Mitchell averages 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James averages 20.9 points for the Lakers, plus 6.1 boards and 7.2 assists.

The Lakers get 23.3 points per game from Austin Reaves, plus 4.7 boards and 5.5 assists.

Deandre Ayton averages 12.5 points, 8 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He is making 67.1% of his shots from the field (second in league).

The Lakers receive 8.2 points per game from Jake LaRavia, plus 4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.3 boards and 0.8 assists per game. He is draining 51.4% of his shots from the floor and 44.3% from beyond the arc (fifth in league), with an average of 1.7 treys.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.