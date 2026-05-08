Giants vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 8

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Pirates Game Info

San Francisco Giants (14-23) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (21-17)

Date: Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday, May 8, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT

Giants vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-122) | PIT: (+104)

SF: (-122) | PIT: (+104) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+172) | PIT: +1.5 (-210)

SF: -1.5 (+172) | PIT: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 2-4, 2.95 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 2-2, 4.76 ERA

The probable starters are Robbie Ray (2-4) for the Giants and Carmen Mlodzinski (2-2) for the Pirates. Ray's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ray's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates are 4-2-0 ATS in Mlodzinski's six starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Mlodzinski's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Giants vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (53.2%)

Giants vs Pirates Moneyline

The Giants vs Pirates moneyline has San Francisco as a -122 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Pirates Spread

The Giants are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (+172 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -210 to cover.

Giants vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Pirates game on May 8, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 3-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 37 opportunities.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 15-22-0 in 37 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 15 total times this season. They've gone 6-9 in those games.

Pittsburgh is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

In the 37 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-17-1).

The Pirates have a 19-18-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.398) thanks to nine extra-base hits. He has a .316 batting average and an on-base percentage of .340.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 90th in slugging.

Casey Schmitt has 34 hits and an OBP of .344, both of which lead the Giants this season. He's batting .296 and slugging .539.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .263 with a .383 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Matt Chapman has one home run, 12 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe paces the Pirates with 33 hits. He's batting .266 and slugging .573 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 43rd and he is 10th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds has a .399 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .410.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 78th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz has six doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks while batting .245.

Ryan O'Hearn's .446 slugging percentage paces his team.

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