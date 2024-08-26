MLB SGP Bets to Target, Including a FanDuel Promo: Monday 8/26/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) allows you to combine multiple outcomes from the same game for a higher potential payout.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting an SGP on MLB games today, August 26th!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button.

You’ll then be rewarded a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any 3+ leg SGP placed on a MLB game happening on August 26th. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Today's Best MLB SGP Bets

Here at FanDuel Research, we’ll provide some SGPs to consider based on the games and props available for today.

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check our MLB DFS projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz 2+ Bases (-120)

Mitch Keller 4+ Strikeouts (-480)

Ian Happ to Record a Run (-150)

Jameson Taillon is taking the ball for the Chicago Cubs, and that has me looking at the lefty bats of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Taillon is having a fine season, but he's much worse against left-handed hitters, giving up a .336 wOBA in the split in 2024 (compared to a .270 wOBA against righties).

Enter Oneil Cruz, who is -120 to record 2+ bases. Cruz is raking with the platoon advantage this season to the tune of a .355 wOBA and 44.6% hard-hit rate.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Mitch Keller is throwing for the Pirates, and he should be able to get to five punchouts (he's -188 to do so). He fanned nine at the Texas Rangers last time out, and the Cubs are just 20th in wOBA since the break, meaning Keller has a good shot to work deep into this game (giving him more chances to get Ks).

Lastly, I will turn to Ian Happ to score a run.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Happ will likely hit atop the order for Chicago, and he'll swing from the left side, which is Keller's weaker split. Against left-handed bats this season, Keller has been tagged for a 37.8% hard-hit rate and 40.7% fly-ball rate. Happ is -150 to score a run, the shortest odds for anyone in this game. He's scored eight times over his last nine games.

Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Record 2+ Bases (-130)

Rafael Devers to Record an RBI (+105)

Over 9.5 Runs (+110)

I think we'll see plenty of runs tonight at Fenway when the Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays after they spend the afternoon wrapping up a suspended game.

The pitching matchup is Nick Pivetta against Jose Berrios, and that's why I'm so optimistic about the offenses. Pivetta has been getting rocked lately, permitting a .354 wOBA in the second half. Berrios has struggled mightily on the road this season, surrendering a .357 wOBA in his travels (compared to a .273 wOBA at home).

In addition to that, it doesn't hurt that both bullpens will likely get taxed today due to basically playing a doubleheader with these teams having to resume the aforementioned suspended game in the second inning.

All in all, I'm on over 9.5 runs to be scored in the alternate run total market.

As for the specific player props with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Rafael Devers, I'm trying to keep it simple by targeting two elite hitters who are in a good spot.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Pivetta has allowed a .350 wOBA and 2.14 homers per nine innings to right-handed bats. Righties have registered a 39.4% hard-hit rate and 49.7% fly-ball rate against him. Vladdy, meanwhile, is on some kind of tear. He's put up a .490 wOBA in August after mashing his way to a .452 wOBA in July.

Devers can come through versus Berrios, who has given up 1.70 jacks per nine to lefties along with a 40.0% fly-ball rate in the split. Boston is -120 to go over 4.5 runs, so Devers could be gifted some RBI chances.

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

Davis Martin 5+ Strikeouts (-172)

Under 8.5 Runs (+126)

White Sox Moneyline (+134)

I'm into both pitchers in tonight's Detroit Tigers-Chicago White Sox game.

Let's start with Davis Martin. The rookie's profile is far from perfect, but through his first 22 1/3 MLB innings, he's shown flashes, including a 10.2% swinging-strike rate. He's reached five Ks in three of his past four outings, and he fired 5 2/3 frames of one-run ball against the New York Yankees two starts ago. In short, he's got enough in the tank to quiet the blah offense of the Tigers.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

I also think we can say the same for Detroit rookie Ty Madden, who will be making his MLB debut. Madden posted excellent numbers at Triple-A, pitching his way to a 27.6% K rate and 15.0% swinging-strike rate across 79 innings. It's not a one-year thing, either, as Madden had a 29.7% strikeout rate and 14.6% swinging-strike rate over 118 Double-A innings in 2023.

Given that I like Madden and Davis to have success today, I'm backing under 8.5 runs in the alternate total runs market.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

OK, so for the scariest leg -- the White Sox to win. Chicago has won just once over its past eight games, and they've dropped the first three of this series against Detroit, with the Tigers outscoring the Pale Hose 27-10. Yikes.

But after a pedestrian Detroit lineup pushed across 22 runs in the past two games, the Tigers are likely due for a dud offensively, and if this game is a low-scoring affair like I think it will be, that increases the chances for variance and a White Sox victory.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.