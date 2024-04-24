MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Wednesday 4/24/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Wednesday 4/24/24

Oakland Athletics at New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-280)

Joe Boyle Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-166)

Juan Soto to Record a Run (-180)

Targeting pitchers and their strikeout props against the Oakland Athletics has been a fruitful strategy to begin the 2024 campaign. The Athletics are recording the highest strikeout rate (28.5%) versus right-handed pitching, and Clarke Schmidt will be on the mound for the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

While Schmidt has yet to reach six innings in his first four starts, he has struck out seven batters in back-to-back appearances. The one concern with taking Schmidt to record six-plus strikeouts -- even in an advantageous matchup -- is the fact he's had two starts this year where he's walked three-plus hitters.

On the other hand, the Athletics will be handing the ball to Joe Boyle, who will make his fifth start of the season. Boyle has two starts where he surrendered one or fewer earned runs sandwiched between two other outings where he allowed seven earned runs in each contest.

When it comes to strikeouts, Boyle has just one game where he's tossed six-plus Ks, and the Yankees have the eighth-lowest strikeout rate (20.6%) against right-handed pitchers. Just to add on to that, Boyle is in the 41st percentile in strikeout rate (20.9%) and first percentile in chase rate (15.8%). New York's lineup is currently registering the second-lowest swing rate on pitches outside the strike zone at 26.6%.

One reason why the Yankees are much more disciplined at the plate is the arrival of Juan Soto. Soto has reached base in 21 of his first 24 games in pinstripes while Boyle is in the 14th percentile in walk rate (14.0%).

Instead of relying on Boyle and the Athletics to pitch to Soto, we'll take the All-Star outfielder to record a run. At the moment, Soto is tied for the most runs scored (15) on the Yankees.

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves

Reynaldo Lopez to Record 5+ Strikeouts (-188)

Miami Marlins Alternate Total Runs: Under 2.5 (+150)

The Atlanta Braves have made Reynaldo Lopez a full-time starter in their rotation to begin the season, and the early results are encouraging. Besides recording a potent 3.63 SIERA, Lopez is also sporting a 26.5% strikeout rate with just one earned run allowed across 18 innings pitched.

After registering a season-high seven strikeouts against the Houston Astros -- who have the lowest strikeout rate (17.5) to right-handed pitchers -- in his last start, Lopez will face the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. The Marlins are around the league average in strikeout rate versus righties at 22.6%, but they are posting the sixth-worst wOBA (.296) and fourth-worst wRC+ (85) in that split.

Those metrics by Miami's lineup should lead to Lopez notching another quality start and five-plus strikeouts for Atlanta. FanDuel Research's Riley Thomas has Lopez's over of 5.5 strikeouts listed as one of his favorite strikeout props on Wednesday.

Along with backing Lopez's strikeouts, we'll take the Marlins to score fewer than three runs. Once again, Lopez has surrendered just one earned run in his first 18 innings in 2024 while the Marlins are woeful at both sides of the plate right now.

In the first two games of the series versus the Braves, the Marlins have failed to score a single run, being outscored 8-0 in the process. With a dismal 6-19 record, Miami has nine games this season where they've tallied fewer than three runs -- and three of those have come against Atlanta.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Garrett Crochet to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-200)

Joe Ryan Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-142)

Minnesota Twins ML (-198)

With a lack of pitching options, the Chicago White Sox have turned to Garrett Crochet as one of their primary starters in the rotation. While Crochet has stumbled in recent starts, the southpaw has a premier matchup versus the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Although the sample size is small, the Twins are logging the eighth-highest strikeout rate (25.0%) against left-handed pitchers. Meanwhile, Crochet is in the 88th percentile in whiff rate (33.2%) and 90th percentile in strikeout rate (32.7%) entering his sixth start of the season.

As for Joe Ryan, the standout pitcher for the Twins also has a favorable matchup versus the lowly White Sox. Chicago's lineup is currently sporting the ninth-highest strikeout rate (24.3%) to right-handed pitching and the 10th-highest CSW rate (28.2%).

That bodes well for Ryan, who is in the 93rd percentile in chase rate (36.3%) and 88th percentile in strikeout rate (32.3%). He's registered seven-plus strikeouts in two of his first four starts. Seeing that Ryan is on the bump for the Twins against a 3-20 White Sox squad, I will take Minnesota to secure a victory at home.

Even with the White Sox holding a 5-4 lead entering the ninth inning in Tuesday's matchup, the Twins won the game by the score of 6-5. Minnesota is 2-0 against Chicago in the series thus far, outscoring them 13-5.

