MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Wednesday 4/10/24

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Wednesday 4/10/24

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts to Record a Hit (-270)

Xander Bogaerts to Record a Run (-115)

San Diego Padres Over 4.5 Total Runs (+112)

The first two starts of the season have been rough for Kyle Hendricks, so we'll target the veteran pitcher on Wednesday. In his first two starts for the Chicago Cubs, Hendricks has given up five earned runs and eight-plus hits in each outing.

Right-handed bats have done more damage against Hendricks in recent years, which is why we'll be taking Xander Bogaerts from the San Diego Padres in this SGP. Through two starts, Hendricks is allowing a .547 wOBA and .526 OBP versus righties, compared to a .536 wOBA and .458 OBP against lefties.

Those splits aren't anything new for Hendricks as he surrendered a .329 wOBA and .324 OBP to right-handed hitters in 2023, compared to a .266 wOBA and .264 OBP to left-handed hitters. Strikeouts also haven't been a common occurrence for Hendricks as he is currently in just the sixth percentile in whiff rate (15.4%) and 14th percentile in strikeout rate (14.0%) to begin the new campaign.

With Bogaerts expected to bat leadoff for the Padres, we'll take him to record a hit and run in Wednesday's showdown. The experienced shortstop has tallied at least one hit in five of his last six contests, and he's posted a run in four of his last six.

Given Hendricks' inability to avoid contact -- with a 84.6% contact rate and a dismal 6.5% swinging strike rate -- he's been giving up runs quite often in both of his starts. To close out their three-game series versus the Cubs, we'll take the Padres to produce five-plus runs against a pitcher who is struggling to begin the season.

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

Yordan Alvarez to Record 2+ Total Bases (-130)

Jose Altuve to Record a Run (-145)

There aren't many -- if any -- hitters who are hotter than Yordan Alvarez right now. The hard-hitting lefty on the Houston Astros has been tearing the cover off the baseball with four homers, three doubles, 11 RBIs, and four multi-hit performances in just his last six games.

Despite Alvarez's recent stretch of success, there is still value in taking him to record two-plus total bases at -130 odds. Alvarez also holds +330 odds to hit a home run with Seth Lugo slated to start for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Lugo has gotten off to a solid start in 2024, registering at least six innings pitched and just one combined earned run allowed in his first two starts. At the same time, Lugo surrendered eight hits in his last start versus the Chicago White Sox while also being in the 26th percentile in whiff rate (21.0%) and 15th percentile in strikeout rate (14.3%).

Along with taking Alvarez to tally two-plus total bases, we'll also place confidence in Jose Altuve to record a run. Altuve is the leadoff hitter for the Astros again, and he's logged at least one hit in 11 of his 12 games while reaching safely in all 12 contests thus far.

At the top of the order, Altuve is the only member of the Astros to have 10-plus runs right now. Seeing that Alvarez has been batting right behind Altuve in Houston's lineup, you could also take Alvarez to record an RBI at +115 odds.

Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

Corey Seager to Record 2+ Total Bases (-140)

Cody Bradford to Record 5+ Strikeouts (-290)

Texas Rangers ML (-188)

Corey Seager got the day off for the Texas Rangers in their series opener versus the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, but he should be back in the lineup on Wednesday. Across the nine games that Seager has played this season, he has four multi-hit outings -- including two games with three-plus hits -- and five games where he has registered two-plus total bases.

Seager is primed for another productive showing against Ross Stripling, another pitcher who isn't much of a strikeout extraordinaire.

While Stripling has given up seven-plus hits in each of his first two starts, he's posting an impressive hard-hit rate (23.1%) and has yet to allow a barrel. That can certainly change for a pitcher who is in the sixth percentile in whiff rate (15.5%) and 30th percentile in strikeout rate (18.0%).

On the other hand, Cody Bradford has been a reliable starter for the Rangers to begin the season. Bradford has made two starts, allowing a combined five hits and three earned runs while also striking out 10 total batters.

With it too early to fully use sample sizes from this year -- especially against left-handed pitching -- it should be noted that the Athletics have the seventh-highest strikeout rate (24.4%) against southpaws since the start of the 2023 season. There aren't many bats to be concerned about in Oakland's lineup, so Bradford could be in store for his third consecutive victory on the mound.

Whenever we can get under -200 odds for a team like the Rangers to beat the Athletics, it's worth a look in SGPs.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.