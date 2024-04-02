MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Tuesday 4/2/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Tuesday 4/2/24

Los Angeles Angels at Miami Marlins

Jesus Luzardo Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-116)

First 5 Innings Result: Miami Marlins (-114)

It was a solid start to the season for Jesus Luzardo as he tallied eight strikeouts and only allowed two hits versus the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day. After taking on the Pirates to begin the year, the left-handed ace for the Miami Marlins will take the mound against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Even though he excels against lefties -- and he won't face many left-handed bats on Tuesday -- Luzardo still held a fantastic 27% strikeout rate versus right-handed hitters in 2023. Luzardo is a pitcher that was in the 86th percentile in whiff rate (31.4%) and 82nd percentile in strikeout rate (28.1%) last season.

Meanwhile, upon losing Shohei Ohtani in free agency, the Angels have been striking out often to begin the 2024 campaign. In their first four games, the Angels have allowed a starting pitcher to record seven-plus strikeouts in three of them.

Since the beginning of the 2023 season, the Angels have the 13th-worst strikeout rate (23.2%) against left-handed pitching.

With Luzardo expected to handle business on the bump, the Marlins can secure a lead in the first five innings versus lefty Tyler Anderson. Anderson was worse on the road last year with a 5.56 xFIP, 1.52 WHIP, and .358 wOBA in away games compared to a 5.47 xFIP, 1.46 WHIP, and .331 wOBA at home.

Despite beginning the season with five consecutive losses, the Marlins have held a lead in the first five innings in three of those contests.

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker to Record a Hit (-230)

Yainer Diaz to Record a Hit (-240)

Houston Astros Over 4.5 Total Runs (-102)

The Houston Astros finally got on track on Monday following an 0-4 start to the season by shutting out the Toronto Blue Jays, 10-0. Of the 10 runs the Astros scored in their shutout victory, Kyle Tucker contributed four RBIs with two HRs.

Tucker is swinging a hot bat to begin the year with three multi-hit performances and a hit in four of his first five games of the new campaign. With Jose Berrios set to start for the Blue Jays on Tuesday, -230 odds for Tucker to record a hit is fantastic value for a SGP.

For those that partake in FanDuel Sportsbook's Dinger Tuesday promo, Tucker is sitting at +420 odds to hit a home run following his two-homer outing on Monday.

While pitcher vs. batter stats can be misleading or useless at times, it's worth noting that Tucker has gone 5-for-13 with only one strikeout in 14 career plate appearances against Berrios. Tucker also posted a .361 wOBA, .370 OBP, and 14.7% strikeout rate against right-handed pitching in 2023.

Berrios has understandably performed worse against left-handed bats as a right-handed pitcher, but that shouldn't excuse someone like Yainer Diaz from being included in this SGP.

Similar to Tucker, Diaz is seeing the ball really well to begin the season, posting three multi-hit performances while also launching two homers in Monday's victory. Diaz should continue to hit in the middle of the order on Tuesday.

By taking Tucker and Diaz to have success at the plate, we'll take the Astros to tally five-plus runs against the Blue Jays. In their four road meetings versus Houston since the start of last season, Toronto has surrendered eight-plus runs in three of them.

Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics

Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+106)

Alex Wood Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)

Considering how bad the Oakland Athletics are, we have to keep taking advantage of betting against them while there is still value. The Athletics have lost four of their first five games this season, and all four of those losses are by two-plus runs.

Furthermore, three of those losses have been by eight-plus runs, including a 9-0 shutout defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Following a lopsided win, it should be more of the same for the Red Sox in the second game of the series on Tuesday.

Brayan Bello is expected to get the nod for Boston, giving the Red Sox a massive advantage on the mound. While Bello's strikeout prop is lofty at 5.5, we'll back him by taking the Red Sox to win by multiple runs with him drawing the start.

On the other hand, we'll be fading Alex Wood for the Athletics in this matchup. Wood isn't much of a strikeout pitcher as he's hovering around a 17% strikeout rate since the start of the 2023 campaign.

Across his 13 starts since the start of last year, Wood has logged five-plus strikeouts in only three of them. Even though the Red Sox could deploy a few left-handed bats against Wood, they could do enough damage early to ensure the veteran pitcher doesn't pitch long enough to achieve his strikeout prop.

FanDuel Research's projections seem to agree with Wood projected for only 3.75 strikeouts, which is the third-fewest among starting pitchers on Tuesday.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.