MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Thursday 4/4/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout.

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Thursday 4/4/24

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

Oneil Cruz to Record a Run (-145)

Bryan Reynolds to Record a Hit (-240)

Lane Thomas to Record a Hit (-270)

There is a limited number of MLB games to choose from on Thursday, but one that stands out is the showdown between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals. Assuming the weather issues for this contest don't prevent the game from being played, this matchup possesses the highest projected total (8.5) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Before losing to the Nationals on Wednesday, the Pirates were 5-0 and tallied six-plus runs in each of those wins. With Pittsburgh expected to face Josiah Gray on Thursday, Oneil Cruz should be batting leadoff for the second straight day.

Cruz has recorded at least one run in four of his first six games this season. The exciting shortstop for the Pirates played in just nine games last season, but he posted a .358 wOBA, .248 ISO, .324 OBP, and 130 wRC+ against right-handed pitching in 2022.

Bryan Reynolds is another bat on the Pirates that should have success against Gray. The switch-hitting outfielder was on a five-game hit streak before failing to get a hit on Wednesday.

Aside from Reynolds tallying a .349 wOBA, .231 ISO, .338 OBP, and 118 wRC+ when facing a righty a season ago, he is also 4-for-8 with only two strikeouts in nine career plate appearances versus Gray.

Lastly, we'll take Lane Thomas to record a hit against Martin Perez. Despite the slow start from Thomas, he was fantastic against lefties in 2023, posting an impressive .401 wOBA, .242 ISO, .375 OBP, and 153 wRC+ with just a 17.2% strikeout against that handedness.

Meanwhile, Perez registered a forgettable 17.2% whiff rate and 15.3% strikeout rate in 2023, and he had just two strikeouts in 4.1 innings in his first start of the season.

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins

Tanner Bibee Under 6.5 Strikeouts (-154)

Alex Kiriloff to Record a Hit (-240)

Minnesota Twins ML (-152)

It was a rough outing for Tanner Bibee to begin the season, allowing three earned runs and six hits while walking five batters and striking out four in four innings versus the Oakland Athletics. Bibee is set to start for the Cleveland Guardians again on Thursday, and he'll be taking on the Minnesota Twins.

While the Twins have the highest strikeout rate (26.5%) in baseball since the start of the 2023 season, they've improved to 19th in strikeout rate (22.4%) in their first five games of the 2024 campaign. After logging only four strikeouts -- and having control issues -- against a below-average Athletics lineup, we'll take the under on Bibee's strikeout prop.

The young right-hander made 25 starts for the Guardians in 2023, and he posted seven-plus strikeouts in only eight of them.

In the midst of fading Bibee, we will also take Alex Kirilloff to record a hit for the Twins. Kirilloff is currently on a five-game hit streak to begin the season, and he's coming off a four-hit performance against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

To go along with taking the under on Bibee's strikeouts and Kirilloff to get a hit, Minnesota's moneyline is a solid bet in this contest. The Twins have a massive pitching advantage with Pablo Lopez drawing his second start of the season.

Lopez cruised to a victory on Opening Day while he allowed just four hits and one earned run while striking out seven batters in seven innings pitched.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+108)

First 5 Innings Result: Kansas City Royals (-118)

Targeting strikeouts for pitchers who are taking on the Chicago White Sox has been a fruitful strategy to begin the season. While Seth Lugo isn't a strikeout maestro for the Kansas City Royals, the veteran pitcher could have a productive showing versus the White Sox.

With all but two teams playing at least five games this season, the White Sox own the third-highest strikeout rate (28.0%). Three of the five starting pitchers that Chicago has faced to begin the 2024 campaign have recorded six-plus strikeouts.

Lugo flashed some strikeout upside to end last season with the San Diego Padres, tallying seven strikeouts in each of his final three starts. Following a four-strikeout performance in his first start against the Twins -- who are slightly less susceptible to striking out to begin this season -- Lugo should pitch deep in Thursday's home meeting with the White Sox.

Across his 26 starts for the Padres in 2023, Lugo pitched at least six innings in 17 of them. Throughout those 17 games where he pitched six-plus innings, Lugo posted six-plus strikeouts in 12 of them.

Along with placing confidence in Lugo, we'll take the Royals to secure a lead in the first five innings. In their first six games of the season, Kansas City has either been tied or leading the contest after five innings in five of them.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.