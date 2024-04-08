MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Monday 4/8/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Monday 4/8/24

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Marcell Ozuna to Record 2+ Total Bases (+100)

Michael Harris II to Record a Hit (-270)

Atlanta Braves Alternate Total Runs: Over 4.5 (-210)

With a total of 10.0 in this game, the favored Atlanta Braves are expected to do plenty of damage in Monday's matchup against the New York Mets, which is why they are my favorite team to stack in MLB DFS. The Mets are slated to start veteran Julio Teheran -- who is making his first start since recently signing with New York -- on Monday against one of his former teams.

Teheran pitched to a 4.58 SIERA, 41.6% hard-hit rate, and 10.0% barrel rate across his 71.2 innings pitched -- and 11 starts -- with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023. The 33-year-old starter also finished in just the ninth percentile in whiff rate (20.2%) and the 13th percentile in strikeout rate (17.4%), putting the bats of the Braves in a prime spot to have a stellar outing.

Of the bats in Atlanta's lethal lineup, Marcell Ozuna is a player who stands out. Ozuna is currently on a seven-game hitting streak that includes five extra-base hits and three multi-hit performances.

Ozuna has the third-shortest odds to hit a home run (+400) in the meeting between the Mets and Braves on Monday.

On top of that, Teheran was slightly worse against right-handed bats last year, allowing a .331 wOBA and .302 OBP with a 16.1% strikeout rate to righties compared to a 316 wOBA and .290 OBP with an 18.7% strikeout rate to lefties.

Despite Teheran having more success against lefty batters in 2023, Michael Harris II is another member of the Braves who is enjoying a fantastic start to the new campaign. Harris is amid a three-game hit streak, and he's gotten a hit in six of his first eight contests -- including three multi-hit outings.

By placing confidence in Ozuna, Harris, and the bats of the Braves, we'll take them to produce five-plus runs on the Mets. According to numberFire's MLB DFS matchup heat map, Atlanta is holding the second-highest implied total (5.66) of the teams playing on Monday.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins

James Paxton to Record 5+ Strikeouts (-186)

First 5 Innings Result: Los Angeles Dodgers (+106)

Despite walking five batters in his season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers, James Paxton logged five strikeouts and allowed four hits with zero earned runs in a win over the San Francisco Giants. Paxton will look to carry over his momentum -- while also improving his control -- when he takes the mound versus the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Injuries have been a concern for Paxton in recent years, but he is certainly a pitcher who can still rack up strikeouts in positive matchups. For the second straight season, it appears the Twins are going to be a team we can potentially target for strikeout props.

After posting the fifth-worst strikeout rate (25.2%) against left-handed pitching in 2023, the Twins have the eighth-worst strikeout rate (25.9%) versus left-handed pitching to begin the 2024 season. In their first seven games of the new campaign, the Twins have struck out six-plus times to four of the starting pitchers they've faced.

Instead of taking Paxton's strikeout prop of 5.5, we'll be taking his alternate strikeout line of five-plus strikeouts. So even if Paxton has a shortened outing, he still has a chance to reach five-plus Ks against the Twins.

There aren't many opportunities to get the Dodgers at plus odds in the first five innings, and we'll side with them to secure a lead with Paxton on the mound. Meanwhile, the Twins are starting Bailey Ober, who surrendered eight earned runs and nine hits in 1.1 innings of action in his season opener versus the Kansas City Royals.

In the early part of the season, Los Angeles is tallying the third-best wOBA (.365), the fifth-best wRC+ (129), and the sixth-best ISO (.179) against right-handed pitching.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

Christian Walker to Record 2+ Total Bases (-130)

Christian Walker to Record an RBI (-120)

Ketel Marte to Record a Run (-230)

The last game we'll take a look at for our favorite SGP bets on Monday is the game taking place at Coors Field between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. With Kyle Freeland getting the nod for the Rockies to begin the week, we'll be targeting the bats on the Diamondbacks.

Freeland isn't a pitcher that generates many swings-and-misses upon concluding last year in the first percentile in whiff rate (17.1%) and second percentile in strikeout rate (13.9%). The veteran left-hander also surrendered a 43.3% hard-hit rate and an 8.7% barrel rate in 2023.

After making his first two starts of the 2024 campaign, it appears that Freeland will struggle mightily on the mound again for the Rockies. In his two starts thus far, Freeland has allowed a dismal 54.8% hard-hit rate and 16.1% barrel rate to go along with a 10.0% strikeout rate with 19 hits and 17 earned runs allowed in just 5.2 innings.

The woeful start to the season for Freeland bodes well for Christian Walker, who has excelled against southpaws throughout his career. Among players with 50 plate appearances versus left-handed pitchers since the start of the 2023 season, Walker has the 19th-best ISO (.291) and the 63rd-best wOBA (.374) in that split.

Besides taking Walker to register two-plus bases, we'll also take him to record an RBI as the cleanup hitter in Arizona's lineup. Across his 38 career plate appearances against Freeland, Walker has recorded 10 hits -- including five extra-base hits -- and only four strikeouts.

With Ketel Marte expected to bat leadoff for the Diamondbacks against a lefty, we'll side with him to record a run. Marte leads Arizona in runs scored with 11, and he's had plenty of success when facing Freeland in his career.

The switch-hitting second baseman has notched 17 hits -- including nine extra-base hits -- with six walks in 52 career plate appearances versus Freeland.

