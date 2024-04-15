MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Monday 4/15/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout. For more information about parlays, SGP, and SGP+, head over to FanDuel.

Here at FanDuel Research, we're going to provide some SGPs builds to consider based on the games and props available for today, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Monday 4/15/24

Atlanta Braves at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez to Record 2+ Total Bases (-150)

Marcell Ozuna to Record 2+ Total Bases (+100)

All of the bats involved in Monday's showdown between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros on Monday are going to be popular in betting and DFS -- and for good reason. The Braves will be trotting out Darius Vines on the mound while Spencer Arrighetti will start for the Astros, giving both teams inexperienced pitchers on the bump.

Vines made his MLB debut in 2023, allowing a 50.0% flyball rate and 8.1% barrel rate with a 5.09 SIERA across 20.1 innings pitched. The 25-year-old righty has surrendered a 46.9% hard-hit rate and a 4.62 xFIP in 12 innings pitched for Atlanta's Triple-A club to begin the 2024 campaign.

With Vines giving up a .331 wOBA and 1.69 HR/9 to left-handed bats a season ago -- compared to a .254 wOBA and 0.93 HR/9 to right-handed bats -- Yordan Alvarez could be primed for a productive outing. Alvarez has six multi-hit performances, and he is tied for the second-most homers (4) on the Astros through their first 17 contests.

Meanwhile, Arrighetti was woeful in his first career start in the majors versus the Kansas City Royals, allowing seven hits and seven earned runs while walking three batters in only three innings of action. A matchup with the Braves is not the most ideal way to bounce back from a rough start.

Following an 0-for-5 outing on Opening Day, Marcell Ozuna is on a 13-game hit streak. Aside from leading the Braves in home runs (7) and RBI (21), Ozuna has six multi-hit games, and he's registered a total of 10 extra-base hits.

For those interested, Alvarez has the shortest odds to hit a home run (+210) while Ozuna has the fourth-shortest odds to hit a home run (+320) in Monday's Braves-Astros matchup.

St. Louis Cardinals at Oakland Athletics

Sonny Gray Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-115)

First 5 Innings Result: St. Louis Cardinals (-122)

Nolan Arenado to Record a Hit (-260)

Sonny Gray is expected to make his second start of the season for the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday against the team he began his career with: the Oakland Athletics.

After dealing with a hamstring injury in Spring Training, Gray made his season debut versus the Philadelphia Phillies on April 9, allowing zero earned runs and striking out five batters. The veteran right-handed starter produced those numbers in only 64 pitches against the Phillies, so he's likely going to see a boost in pitch count in Monday's matchup versus the Athletics.

Assuming Gray can avoid mistakes early in the game, he is poised for plenty of strikeouts against an Athletics squad that has the second-highest strikeout rate (28.1%) against right-handed pitching to begin the season.

Additionally, Oakland is registering the fifth-worst wOBA (.280) and ISO (.121) while logging the seventh-worst wRC+ (85) to right-handed pitchers. Provided those numbers, we'll take the Cardinals to secure a lead in the first five innings with Gray on the bump.

Ross Stripling is set to start for the Athletics, and he's a pitch-to-contact hurler who struggles to get the ball past bats. Stripling has given up seven-plus hits in each of his first three starts this year while being in the 10th percentile in whiff rate (17.6%) and 28th percentile in strikeout rate (17.7%).

Despite the Cardinals getting off to a somewhat slow start at the plate, Nolan Arenado is finding his stride recently. The All-Star third baseman has tallied a hit in 13 of his last 14 games, and he's currently on a four-game hitting streak.

Arenado has also had success versus Stripling throughout his career, recording seven hits -- including four extra-base hits -- and just three strikeouts in 17 career plate appearances.

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts to Record 2+ Total Bases (-120)

Teoscar Hernandez to Record an RBI (+100)

Los Angeles Dodgers Alternate Total Runs: Over 4.5 (-178)

The Washington Nationals are slated to have a rookie pitcher making his first career start in the majors on Monday night with Mitchell Parker facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. With Parker being an inexperienced lefty, the Dodgers are my favorite team to stack in MLB DFS, beginning with Mookie Betts.

After posting a .450 wOBA, .373 ISO, and 189 wRC+ with a 12.0% strikeout rate against lefties in 2023, Betts is registering a .427 wOBA, .208 ISO, and 166 wRC+ with a 10.7% strikeout rate to lefties to begin 2024. Out of the leadoff spot, Betts has nine games this season where he has multiple hits and/or an extra-base hit.

Another right-handed bat on the Dodgers who could be in store for a notable performance is Teoscar Hernandez. Hernandez owns a .451 wOBA, .389 ISO, and 181 wRC+ versus southpaws this season, compared to a .354 wOBA, .216 ISO, and 121 wRC+ against right-handed pitching.

The hard-hitting outfielder leads the Dodgers in RBI (17) as he has been typically batting in the middle of the team's dangerous lineup. Of his 17 RBIs thus far, six of them have come against left-handed pitchers despite seeing 38 fewer plate appearances in the split.

Despite his career success when facing left-handed pitching, Hernandez has +400 odds to hit a home run on Monday.

I want to take advantage of Parker making his first career start on the road against the Dodgers, so I am taking Los Angeles to produce five-plus runs to correlate with our confidence in Betts and Hernandez. The Dodgers have plated five-plus runs in 11 of their 18 games to begin the year.

Dive into baseball season with FanDuel Sportsbook's 30% Profit Boost, available for a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay on any MLB game happening April 15th! See the promotions page for more information.

Looking for more MLB betting opportunities? Check out all of the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.