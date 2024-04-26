MLB Same Game Parlay Bets to Target: Friday 4/26/24

Looking for a new way to bet on Major League Baseball this summer? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

SGPs allow you to combine two or more selections from the same game for a higher potential payout.

Here at FanDuel Research, we're going to provide some SGPs builds to consider based on the games and props available for today, but there are plenty more popular parlay ideas available at FanDuel's Parlay Hub, too!

Which correlated bets stand out for today's MLB slate? Let's dig in.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check FanDuel Research's projections to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Same Game Parlay Bets for Friday 4/26/24

Chicago Cubs at Boston Red Sox

Shoto Imanaga Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-162)

Kutter Crawford Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-122)

First 5 Innings Alternate Total Runs: Under 4.5 (-174)

The Chicago Cubs couldn't have asked for a much better start to the season from Shota Imanaga in his first year in the majors. The 30-year-old southpaw from Japan is sporting an impressive 3.17 SIERA, 0.75 WHIP, and 25.6% strikeout rate in his first four starts.

Despite reaching six-plus strikeouts in just one of his four starts, Imanaga has a premier matchup versus the Boston Red Sox on Friday. While being in the 61st percentile in whiff rate (27.1%), Imanaga is in the 91st percentile in chase rate (34.7%).

This should come in handy against a Red Sox team that has the 10th-highest swinging rate (31.4%) on pitches outside the strike zone. On top of that, Boston owns the highest strikeout rate (30.0%) versus left-handed pitchers to begin the campaign.

Meanwhile, Kutter Crawford doesn't have a terrible matchup himself as he's recording a career-best 3.66 SIERA, along with a 27.3% strikeout rate and 0.99 WHIP. Besides the Cubs having the 10th-highest strikeout rate (24.0%) to righties, Crawford is in the 61st percentile in chase rate (28.9%) and the 86th percentile in hard-hit rate (29.4%).

With both pitchers performing well to begin the season -- and having solid matchups on the mound -- we'll take the alternate under of 4.5 runs in the first five innings. Both Imanaga and Crawford have given up a total of two earned runs each in the games they've started in.

Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley to Record a Run (-130)

Marcell Ozuna to Record an RBI (+130)

The Cleveland Guardians are expected to hand the ball to Logan Allen on Friday, which is good news for the Atlanta Braves. The Braves are one of my favorite teams to stack in MLB DFS on Friday due to Allen being in just the 28th percentile in average exit velocity (91.0 MPH) and 19th percentile in barrel rate (10.8%) in his first five starts of the season.

With Allen permitting a .382 wOBA and 1.41 WHIP to right-handed bats compared to a .310 wOBA and 1.29 WHIP to left-handed bats, we'll target both Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna in our SGP for this contest. While Riley has gotten off to a sluggish start versus lefties in 2024, he produced a .387 wOBA, .289 ISO, and 143 wRC+ in that split in 2023.

It's only a matter of time before Riley begins feasting against southpaws, so we'll take him to score a run for the Braves. Riley is tied for the third-most runs (15) on Atlanta's roster despite his mediocre numbers thus far, putting him behind Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozuna.

Speaking of Ozuna, there aren't many hitters enjoying a better start to the campaign as he leads the Braves in HRs (9) and RBIs (29). We'll be centering our attention on Ozuna recording another RBI on Friday versus a left-handed starter.

Ozuna has logged an RBI in 14 of his first 23 games this season, meaning that he's plated a run in 60.9% of the games he's been active in. The fact that we're getting +130 odds for Ozuna to record an RBI suggests a 43.5% implied probability, which means there is value in this prop in an advantageous matchup.

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

Quinn Priester Under 3.5 Strikeouts (-102)

Michael Conforto to Record 2+ Total Bases (+120)

Quinn Priester has made just one start for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, allowing four earned runs and seven hits while striking out just two in 4.1 innings of action. Those numbers came against the Red Sox, who have the sixth-highest strikeout rate (25.0%) against right-handed pitching.

If Priester struggles to rack up Ks in a positive matchup, it's tough to see him have much success versus the San Francisco Giants on Friday. Priester finished in the 16th percentile in chase rate (25.9%), 30th percentile in whiff rate (23.3%), and fifth percentile in strikeout rate (15.4%) across eight starts in 2023.

At the plate, the Giants are logging the 14th-lowest strikeout rate (22.1%) to right-handed pitching, and they have plenty of lefties to insert into their lineup. Additionally, San Francisco has the 12th-lowest swinging rate (30.3%) on pitches outside of the strike zone.

One lefty hitter who is capable of wreaking havoc against Priester is Michael Conforto. Conforto is currently posting the most HRs (5) and RBIs (16) on the Giants while also tallying two-plus bases in three consecutive games.

The veteran outfielder has seen 62 of his 99 plate appearances this year come out of the No. 3 or No. 4 spot in San Francisco's lineup. We should expect Conforto to get four or five ABs versus a pitcher that surrendered a .455 wOBA, .426 OBP, and .677 SLG to lefties a season ago.

The winds are also blowing out at nearly 20 MPH at Oracle Park on Friday, which makes Conforto's +600 odds to hit a home run worth mentioning.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.