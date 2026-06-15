MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, June 15, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Bryce Harper to Record 2+ H/R/RBI (-155)

Royce Lewis to Record an RBI (+175)

J.T. Ginn Under 15.5 Outs Recorded (+102)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Marlins vs. Phillies, 6:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Bryce Harper -150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bryce Harper Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI is appealing today because the bet gives you multiple paths to cash, and the matchup sets up well for Harper's profile.

Harper has been one of the Philadelphia Phillies' most productive hitters in 2026, with 15 home runs and a monster .406 expected wOBA.

He historically does most of his damage against right-handed pitching, posting a .285 career average with 284 home runs and 745 RBI versus righties. Ryan Gusto is a right-handed starter.

Harper has also been crushing fastballs this season, producing a .589 slugging percentage against four-seamers with elite expected metrics and hard-hit rates.

Gusto is still a relatively inexperienced major-league arm who has spent time moving between the majors and Triple-A over the past two seasons. Philadelphia's lineup should give Harper plenty of opportunities to score or drive in runs even if he records only one hit.

Gusto relies heavily on his fastball mix and doesn't have a long track record of retiring elite left-handed bats. Harper is exactly the type of hitter who can punish a mistake fastball, and because this prop includes hits, runs, and RBI, a single extra-base hit would go a long way toward delivering on this prop

Twins vs. Rangers, 8:06 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Royce Lewis +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

Royce Lewis to notch an RBI is worth a look because the matchup isn't as difficult as it may seem at first glance.

Lewis has started to find his power stroke again, homering twice over the past week and driving in runs in consecutive games entering this series.

After getting sent down (and lighting up Triple-A pitching), Lewis got a quick call back and has been red hot, producing a .490 wOBA over 33 plate appearances.

While his overall 2026 numbers are still recovering from a slow start, Lewis has historically been more comfortable against left-handed pitching. He owns a career .780 OPS against lefties compared to a .732 OPS against righties.

MacKenzie Gore is a talented left-hander, but command has been the issue throughout his career. Even during productive seasons, he's combined strong strikeout ability with elevated walk rates and occasional hard contact.

Lewis bats right-handed, giving him the platoon advantage against Gore. If Byron Buxton and the top of the Twins lineup are getting on base, Lewis should have RBI opportunities in the middle of the order.

Pirates vs. Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

J.T. Ginn Outs Recorded J.T. Ginn Under 15.5 Jun 16 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Pittsburgh Pirates have several quality left-handed bats near the top of the lineup, including Brandon Lowe -- one of today's best home run bets -- Bryan Reynolds, Nick Gonzales, and Spencer Horwitz.

Pittsburgh's offense has been much improved this campaign, ranking fourth in wOBA (.328).

Ginn has been getting good results this season (3.15 ERA), but some regression indicators suggest he's been pitching a bit over his head. His strikeout rate of 22.4% is solid rather than elite.

Sutter Health Park -- one of the best hitter parks in baseball -- is a huge factor as Ginn has permitted a .347 wOBA at home this year, compared to a .274 wOBA on the road.

Pittsburgh's lineup has the eighth-highest walk rate (9.9%) and can force Ginn into deeper counts. If he falls behind hitters, the Pirates have enough power throughout the order to capitalize on mistakes.

The Athletics are in the middle of a demanding stretch of games after playing in Vegas last week. That could mean they'll have a longer leash than usual with Ginn as they'd likely love to save some bullpen arms. But I think Pittsburgh's offense can do enough damage to keep Ginn under 16 outs recorded.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.