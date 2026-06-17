Pirates vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Athletics Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (37-37) vs. Athletics (36-37)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

PIT: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150)

PIT: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 5-3, 3.30 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 5-2, 4.20 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (5-3) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (5-2) will take the ball for the Athletics. Ashcraft's team is 7-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Ashcraft starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-4. The Athletics have a 6-5-0 ATS record in Civale's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Civale's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.

Pirates vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (55.8%)

Pirates vs Athletics Moneyline

The Pirates vs Athletics moneyline has the Pirates as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog at home.

Pirates vs Athletics Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Pirates are +125 to cover, while the Athletics are -150 to cover.

Pirates vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Pirates versus Athletics game on June 17 has been set at 10.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

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Pirates vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 23, or 56.1%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won 13 of 28 games when listed as at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 73 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 35-38-0 in 73 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have won 51.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-22).

The Athletics have gone 15-14 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (51.7%).

The Athletics have played in 73 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-36-1).

The Athletics have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 38-35-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh OPS (.870) this season. He has a .280 batting average, an on-base percentage of .400, and a slugging percentage of .470.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Reynolds hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 63 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .239 with 35 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 103rd, his on-base percentage 93rd, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Lowe heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .130 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Spencer Horwitz has collected 62 base hits, an OBP of .383 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .358, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has put up a team-high OBP (.442), and paces the Athletics in hits (76). He's batting .292 and slugging.

He ranks 15th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Kurtz heads into this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with a double, seven home runs, nine walks and 14 RBIs.

Shea Langeliers leads his team with a .529 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average is 34th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Zack Gelof has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .286.

Pirates vs Athletics Head to Head

6/16/2026: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/15/2026: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/21/2025: 11-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/20/2025: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/19/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/1/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/29/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/7/2023: 9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/6/2023: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

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