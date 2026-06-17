Pirates vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Athletics in MLB action on Wednesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pirates vs Athletics Game Info
- Pittsburgh Pirates (37-37) vs. Athletics (36-37)
- Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and SportsNet PT
Pirates vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PIT: (-126) | OAK: (+108)
- Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+125) | OAK: +1.5 (-150)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Pirates vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 5-3, 3.30 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Athletics) - 5-2, 4.20 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Braxton Ashcraft (5-3) to the mound, while Aaron Civale (5-2) will take the ball for the Athletics. Ashcraft's team is 7-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Ashcraft starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-4. The Athletics have a 6-5-0 ATS record in Civale's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Civale's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those games.
Pirates vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (55.8%)
Pirates vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Pirates vs Athletics moneyline has the Pirates as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog at home.
Pirates vs Athletics Spread
- The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Pirates are +125 to cover, while the Athletics are -150 to cover.
Pirates vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for the Pirates versus Athletics game on June 17 has been set at 10.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
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Pirates vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Pirates have been victorious in 23, or 56.1%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year, the Pirates have won 13 of 28 games when listed as at least -126 or better on the moneyline.
- The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 73 games with a total this season.
- The Pirates have an against the spread record of 35-38-0 in 73 games with a line this season.
- The Athletics have won 51.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-22).
- The Athletics have gone 15-14 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (51.7%).
- The Athletics have played in 73 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-36-1).
- The Athletics have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 38-35-0 ATS.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh OPS (.870) this season. He has a .280 batting average, an on-base percentage of .400, and a slugging percentage of .470.
- Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Reynolds hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and six RBIs.
- Brandon Lowe has 63 hits, which is best among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .239 with 35 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .321.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 103rd, his on-base percentage 93rd, and his slugging percentage 21st.
- Lowe heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .130 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.
- Spencer Horwitz has collected 62 base hits, an OBP of .383 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.
- Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .358, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Nick Kurtz has put up a team-high OBP (.442), and paces the Athletics in hits (76). He's batting .292 and slugging.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, first in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Kurtz heads into this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with a double, seven home runs, nine walks and 14 RBIs.
- Shea Langeliers leads his team with a .529 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- His batting average is 34th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 15th in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks.
- Zack Gelof has nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 12 walks while hitting .286.
Pirates vs Athletics Head to Head
- 6/16/2026: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/15/2026: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/21/2025: 11-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/20/2025: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 9/19/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/1/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/29/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/7/2023: 9-5 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/6/2023: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
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