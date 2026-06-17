Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (38-36) vs. Baltimore Orioles (34-40)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and MASN

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-138) | BAL: (+118)

SEA: (-138) | BAL: (+118) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170)

SEA: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 5-6, 4.07 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 3-7, 4.30 ERA

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (5-6) versus the Orioles and Kyle Bradish (3-7). Kirby's team is 5-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kirby's team is 7-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Bradish starts, the Orioles are 6-8-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 3-2 record in Bradish's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (66.4%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -138 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Mariners are +140 to cover, and the Orioles are -170.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Orioles game on June 17 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (53%) in those contests.

This season Seattle has been victorious 20 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 73 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 73 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 27-46-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 16 of the 37 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (43.2%).

Baltimore is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 74 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-28-3).

The Orioles have gone 35-39-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .248 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 89th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .253 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford is batting .231 with a .410 slugging percentage and 23 RBI this year.

Crawford brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .385 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Dominic Canzone is batting .287 with a .357 OBP and 29 RBI for Seattle this season.

Canzone has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .400 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up a slugging percentage of .470 and has 70 hits, both team-high numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .251 and with an on-base percentage of .338.

He is 80th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Taylor Ward's .402 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .257 while slugging .354.

He is currently 68th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Adley Rutschman has 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .264.

Gunnar Henderson has 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 26 walks while batting .224.

Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head

6/16/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/11/2026: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2026: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2026: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/8/2026: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/14/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/5/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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