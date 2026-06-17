Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Rockies Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (38-36) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-46)
- Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and Rockies.TV
Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-180) | COL: (+152)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 10 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 4-1, 3.99 ERA vs Sean Sullivan (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (4-1, 3.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Sean Sullivan. When Assad starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Assad's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Sullivan has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Sullivan start this season -- they lost.
Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (69.4%)
Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Rockies reveal Chicago as the favorite (-180) and Colorado as the underdog (+152) on the road.
Cubs vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Rockies are -137 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +114.
Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under
- The over/under for the Cubs versus Rockies game on June 17 has been set at 10, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.
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Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (53.1%) in those games.
- Chicago has a record of 5-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -180 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 72 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Cubs have an against the spread record of 27-45-0 in 72 games with a line this season.
- The Rockies have won 38.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (28-44).
- Colorado is 12-26 (winning just 31.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.
- The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 73 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-38-2).
- The Rockies have collected a 38-35-0 record ATS this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 77 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .498. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 27th in slugging.
- Crow-Armstrong will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .422 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, a walk and six RBIs.
- Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .328 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 113th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.
- Michael Busch leads Chicago in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 65 hits.
- Ian Happ has 16 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .220 this season.
Rockies Player Leaders
- T.J. Rumfield is batting .275 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.
- Hunter Goodman has collected 65 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.
- Troy Johnston has put up a team-best OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.440).
- Willi Castro is batting .282 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.
Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head
- 6/16/2026: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 6/15/2026: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 6/11/2026: 9-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 6/10/2026: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/9/2026: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/31/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 8/30/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 8/29/2025: 11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 5/28/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)
- 5/27/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)
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