Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (38-36) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-46)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Rockies.TV

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-180) | COL: (+152)

CHC: (-180) | COL: (+152) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137)

CHC: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 10 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 4-1, 3.99 ERA vs Sean Sullivan (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Javier Assad (4-1, 3.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Sean Sullivan. When Assad starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Assad's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Sullivan has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Sullivan start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (69.4%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Rockies reveal Chicago as the favorite (-180) and Colorado as the underdog (+152) on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Rockies are -137 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +114.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Rockies game on June 17 has been set at 10, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (53.1%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 5-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -180 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 72 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 27-45-0 in 72 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 38.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (28-44).

Colorado is 12-26 (winning just 31.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 73 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-38-2).

The Rockies have collected a 38-35-0 record ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 77 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .498. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .422 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has 15 doubles, four home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .328 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying players, he is 113th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Michael Busch leads Chicago in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 65 hits.

Ian Happ has 16 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .220 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield is batting .275 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has collected 65 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .529 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Troy Johnston has put up a team-best OBP (.373) and slugging percentage (.440).

Willi Castro is batting .282 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

6/16/2026: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/15/2026: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/11/2026: 9-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2026: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2026: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/31/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/30/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2025: 11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/28/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/27/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

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