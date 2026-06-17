Brewers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Guardians Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (44-26) vs. Cleveland Guardians (39-34)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Brewers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | CLE: (+100)

MIL: (-118) | CLE: (+100) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-205) | CLE: -1.5 (+168)

MIL: +1.5 (-205) | CLE: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Brewers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 1-4, 5.70 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 9-3, 3.32 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Sproat (1-4) for the Brewers and Gavin Williams (9-3) for the Guardians. When Sproat starts, his team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season. When Sproat starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. The Guardians are 8-5-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in four of Williams' starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (55.4%)

Brewers vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Brewers, Cleveland is the underdog at +100, and Milwaukee is -118 playing at home.

Brewers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Guardians are +168 to cover, while the Brewers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Brewers versus Guardians game on June 17 has been set at 7.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 31, or 66%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 28 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 31 of their 70 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 40-30-0 in 70 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 17 of the 31 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (54.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Cleveland has gone 15-13 (53.6%).

The Guardians have played in 69 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-35-0).

The Guardians have gone 36-33-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 66 hits. He has a .266 batting average and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 55th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

William Contreras has an OPS of .752, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season. He's batting .290.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 20th, his on-base percentage 54th, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee in total hits (58) this season, and 25 of those have gone for extra bases.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .227 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks while batting .263. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 92nd in slugging.

DeLauter hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .229 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio's .347 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .392.

He is currently 52nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Steven Kwan is batting .211 with eight doubles, a home run and 35 walks.

Travis Bazzana is hitting .247 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

Brewers vs Guardians Head to Head

6/16/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/14/2025: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/12/2025: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/17/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/16/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2023: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2023: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/23/2023: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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