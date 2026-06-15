Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Props for Monday, June 15, 2026

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Kyle Schwarber (+225)

Michael Busch (+330)

Brandon Lowe (+340)

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action? Also, you can check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Home Run Predictions: MLB Home Run Picks for Today

Marlins at Phillies, 6:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Schwarber +235 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kyle Schwarber is one of my favorite home run bets today because he draws right-hander Ryan Gusto, who has struggled to limit hard contact this season. Gusto enters with a 6.00 ERA and has allowed opponents to post strong expected batting and slugging numbers against him, including a 41.4% hard-hit rate in his limited work.

Schwarber already has 24 home runs this season and 16 of them have come against right-handed pitching, making this a favorable platoon matchup. Add in the hitter-friendly dimensions of Citizens Bank Park and a vulnerable Miami bullpen behind Gusto, and Schwarber has one of the strongest home run profiles on the board tonight.

Rockies at Cubs, 8:06 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Michael Busch +320 View more odds in Sportsbook

Michael Busch is a quality home run target today because he gets a favorable matchup against Rockies right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who has struggled badly this season and enters the game with a 7.54 ERA. Lorenzen has had trouble missing barrels and limiting hard contact, which is a concern against a left-handed power bat like Busch.

Busch is also swinging the bat well, homering twice in his last week of action, including a three-run shot into McCovey Cove against the Giants, and he enters today with eight home runs and a .789 OPS on the season. A year ago, 30 of his 34 jacks came versus RHPs.

Add in a meh Rockies bullpen and the wind blowing out to right at Wrigley, and Busch checks a lot of boxes.

Pirates at A's, 9:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Brandon Lowe +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

Brandon Lowe is one of my favorite home run picks tonight because the matchup sets up well against Athletics right-hander J.T. Ginn. Ginn has pitched much better in 2026 than he did a year ago, but historically, left-handed hitters have given him problems, batting .340 against him during his 2025 major-league season with a .440 wOBA.

Lowe bats from the left side and has already clubbed 17 home runs this season, leading the Pirates in long balls and establishing himself as one of the club's most dangerous power bats. He's definitely at his best with the platoon advantage, holding a .401 wOBA in the split.

Sutter Health Park is a big boost, too, as it's one of the best venues for offense and dingers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.