Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (29-41) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (35-38)
- Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NESN and SN1
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-118) | TOR: (+100)
- Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-188) | TOR: -1.5 (+155)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 1-2, 5.28 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-4, 10.23 ERA
The probable pitchers are Jake Bennett (1-2) for the Red Sox and Max Scherzer (1-4) for the Blue Jays. Bennett and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bennett's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays are 1-5-0 ATS in Scherzer's six starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for four Scherzer starts this season -- they lost each time.
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Sox win (54.5%)
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Boston is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +100 underdog on the road.
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Blue Jays are +155 to cover, while the Red Sox are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Red Sox-Blue Jays on June 17, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
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Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have won in 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Boston has been victorious 16 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 70 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 29-41-0 in 70 games with a line this season.
- The Blue Jays have a 10-22 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).
- Toronto has gone 7-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (29.2%).
- The Blue Jays have played in 72 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-33-1).
- The Blue Jays are 35-37-0 ATS this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Willson Contreras has 72 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .299 batting average and a slugging percentage of .560.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is sixth in slugging.
- Wilyer Abreu has an OPS of .766, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season. He's batting .276.
- His batting average ranks 37th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 72nd.
- Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
- Jarren Duran has been key for Boston with 57 hits, an OBP of .270 plus a slugging percentage of .398.
- Duran brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .190 with two home runs and four RBIs.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Ernie Clement has a team-best slugging percentage (.452) while pacing the Blue Jays in hits (84). He's batting .299 and with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 51st in slugging.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .366 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .360.
- He is 37th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Kazuma Okamoto is batting .233 with nine doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks.
- Jesus Sanchez has 13 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .287.
Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 6/16/2026: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/25/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/24/2025: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/23/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/28/2025: 15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
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