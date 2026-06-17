Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (29-41) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (35-38)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and SN1

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-118) | TOR: (+100)

BOS: (-118) | TOR: (+100) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-188) | TOR: -1.5 (+155)

BOS: +1.5 (-188) | TOR: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 1-2, 5.28 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-4, 10.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jake Bennett (1-2) for the Red Sox and Max Scherzer (1-4) for the Blue Jays. Bennett and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bennett's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Blue Jays are 1-5-0 ATS in Scherzer's six starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for four Scherzer starts this season -- they lost each time.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.5%)

Boston is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +100 underdog on the road.

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Blue Jays are +155 to cover, while the Red Sox are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Red Sox-Blue Jays on June 17, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Boston has been victorious 16 times in 36 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 32 of their 70 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 29-41-0 in 70 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have a 10-22 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).

Toronto has gone 7-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer (29.2%).

The Blue Jays have played in 72 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-33-1).

The Blue Jays are 35-37-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has 72 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season. He has a .299 batting average and a slugging percentage of .560.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has an OPS of .766, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season. He's batting .276.

His batting average ranks 37th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 72nd.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 70 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Jarren Duran has been key for Boston with 57 hits, an OBP of .270 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Duran brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .190 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a team-best slugging percentage (.452) while pacing the Blue Jays in hits (84). He's batting .299 and with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a .366 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .360.

He is 37th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Kazuma Okamoto is batting .233 with nine doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Jesus Sanchez has 13 doubles, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .287.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/16/2026: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/29/2026: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/28/2026: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/27/2026: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/24/2025: 7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2025: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/29/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/28/2025: 15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

15-1 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/27/2025: 9-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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