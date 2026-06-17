Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (44-27) vs. Chicago White Sox (38-33)

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and CHSN

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-184) | CHW: (+154)

NYY: (-184) | CHW: (+154) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-142)

NYY: -1.5 (+116) | CHW: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 2-2, 3.19 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 6-1, 4.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (2-2) to the mound, while Anthony Kay (6-1) will take the ball for the White Sox. Rodon and his team are 2-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rodon's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The White Sox have gone 8-3-0 against the spread when Kay starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Kay's starts this season, and they went 7-4 in those matchups.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (68.2%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

The Yankees vs White Sox moneyline has New York as a -184 favorite, while Chicago is a +154 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The White Sox are -142 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +116.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-White Sox on June 17, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (63.9%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 8-4 when favored by -184 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 68 opportunities.

The Yankees are 35-33-0 against the spread in their 68 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox are 29-29 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer, Chicago has gone 2-4 (33.3%).

In the 69 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-28-1).

The White Sox have put together a 40-29-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with 71 hits and an OBP of .389, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .617. He's batting .292.

He is 17th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Rice will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is batting .272 with 14 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks, while slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .366.

He is 49th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .298 with a .367 OBP and 33 RBI for New York this season.

Goldschmidt has hit safely in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with three home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 96th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery has 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 26 walks while batting .221. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average ranks 131st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 36th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has a .395 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox.

Sam Antonacci has eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 15 walks while batting .279.

Yankees vs White Sox Head to Head

6/16/2026: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/25/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/24/2025: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/23/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/30/2025: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/29/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/28/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2024: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/13/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

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