Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 6
Will Rafael Devers or Willy Adames hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 141 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 110 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 130 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 115 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 119 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Michael Helman (Rangers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Cody Freeman (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 136 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 112 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 61 games
- Cam Smith (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 118 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 94 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 125 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 123 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)