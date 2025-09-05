Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Sept. 5

Will Shohei Ohtani or Freddie Freeman go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Sept. 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 46 HR in 137 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 46 HR in 137 games (has homered in 31.4% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 115 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 132 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 121 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 135 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 135 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 129 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 29 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Alex Jackson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 51 HR in 137 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 51 HR in 137 games (has homered in 30.7% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 140 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 140 games (has homered in 15% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 138 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 138 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 137 games (has homered in 24.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 137 games (has homered in 24.8% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 139 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 139 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 58 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 137 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 137 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 140 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 140 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 135 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 135 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Vidal Brujan (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Cole Young (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals

Rafael Devers (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 141 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 141 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 113 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 130 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 136 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 87 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 110 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 110 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 123 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 115 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 115 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 130 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 130 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

Pete Alonso (Mets): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 33 HR in 140 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 33 HR in 140 games (has homered in 20% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 138 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 138 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 138 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 138 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 140 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 82 games (has homered in 6% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 80 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 130 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 130 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 60 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 60 games TJ Friedl (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 130 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 130 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 100 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 100 games Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 96 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 124 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 124 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Will Banfield (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 121 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 116 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 116 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 111 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 135 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 134 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 134 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 134 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 112 games (has homered in 8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 126 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Cam Devanney (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

Michael Busch (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 133 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 133 games (has homered in 18% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 137 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 137 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 137 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 137 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Carlos Santana (Cubs): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 134 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 134 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 134 games (has homered in 26.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 40 HR in 134 games (has homered in 26.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 131 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 117 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 117 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 135 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Carson Williams (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 115 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 133 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 133 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 95 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 95 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 89 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 89 games Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 103 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +186 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 43 HR in 130 games (has homered in 28.5% of games)

+186 to hit a HR | 43 HR in 130 games (has homered in 28.5% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 58 games (has homered in 29.3% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 58 games (has homered in 29.3% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 47 games (has homered in 34% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 47 games (has homered in 34% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 116 games (has homered in 19% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 118 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 118 games (has homered in 22% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 134 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 113 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 130 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 130 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 133 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 133 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 137 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 137 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 135 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 135 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 94 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 94 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 108 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 108 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 140 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 140 games (has homered in 30.7% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 112 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 138 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 138 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 115 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Rafael Marchan (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 123 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 123 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 95 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 131 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene (Tigers): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 137 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 137 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 135 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 135 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 50 games (has homered in 34% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 50 games (has homered in 34% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 78 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 107 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 96 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 126 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Curtis Mead (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 74 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 106 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 98 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Andy Ibanez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks