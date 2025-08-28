Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 28

Will Ketel Marte or Andrew Vaughn go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 28, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 100 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 100 games (has homered in 20% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 89 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 128 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 124 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 124 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 133 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 133 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

Trevor Story (Red Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jhostynxon Garcia (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Alex Jackson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 19% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 125 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 125 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Daniel Johnson (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 45 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 45 games Luis Vazquez (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 110 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 123 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 123 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 120 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 92 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 54 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 116 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 116 games (has homered in 0.9% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 134 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 131 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 131 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 126 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Owen Caissie (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 125 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 125 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 125 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 125 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 104 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 104 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 29 games (has homered in 20% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 128 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 128 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Justin Verlander (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 104 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 104 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 126 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 133 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 133 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 131 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 131 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 126 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 126 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 22 games Jeff McNeil (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Max Acosta (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 116 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 116 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Derek Hill (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 133 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+164 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 133 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 105 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 107 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 110 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 131 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 118 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Vidal Brujan (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Eli White (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 120 games

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 123 games (has homered in 28.5% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 41 HR in 123 games (has homered in 28.5% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 51 games (has homered in 31.4% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 51 games (has homered in 31.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 101 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 101 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 127 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 127 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Curtis Mead (White Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 91 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 32.6% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Martín Pérez (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros