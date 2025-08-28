Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 28
Thursday's MLB slate includes the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Orioles (60-74), Red Sox (75-60)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -205
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 62.47%
- Orioles Win Probability: 37.53%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Astros (74-60), Rockies (38-96)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -250
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 63.61%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.39%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Nabil Crismatt
- Records: Brewers (83-52), Diamondbacks (66-69)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.88%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.12%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Cardinals (66-69), Pirates (59-76)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -122
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.56%
- Pirates Win Probability: 47.44%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Giants (66-68), Cubs (76-58)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 53.68%
- Cubs Win Probability: 46.32%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Phillies (76-57), Braves (61-72)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 59.52%
- Braves Win Probability: 40.48%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Adam Mazur
- Records: Mets (72-61), Marlins (62-71)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -260
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 67.72%
- Marlins Win Probability: 32.28%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Will Warren
- Records: White Sox (48-85), Yankees (73-60)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 67.07%
- White Sox Win Probability: 32.93%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.