Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 28

Thursday's MLB slate includes the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NESN

MASN and NESN Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Garrett Crochet

Cade Povich vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Orioles (60-74), Red Sox (75-60)

Orioles (60-74), Red Sox (75-60) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 62.47%

62.47% Orioles Win Probability: 37.53%

Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and COLR

MLB Network, SCHN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Kyle Freeland

Jason Alexander vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Astros (74-60), Rockies (38-96)

Astros (74-60), Rockies (38-96) Astros Moneyline Odds: -250

-250 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 63.61%

63.61% Rockies Win Probability: 36.39%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and ARID

MLB Network, FDSWI and ARID Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Nabil Crismatt

José Quintana vs. Nabil Crismatt Records: Brewers (83-52), Diamondbacks (66-69)

Brewers (83-52), Diamondbacks (66-69) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.88%

56.88% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.12%

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet PT

FDSMW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Miles Mikolas vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Cardinals (66-69), Pirates (59-76)

Cardinals (66-69), Pirates (59-76) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.56%

52.56% Pirates Win Probability: 47.44%

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MARQ

NBCS-BA and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Shota Imanaga

Logan Webb vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Giants (66-68), Cubs (76-58)

Giants (66-68), Cubs (76-58) Giants Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 53.68%

53.68% Cubs Win Probability: 46.32%

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO

MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Cal Quantrill

Aaron Nola vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Phillies (76-57), Braves (61-72)

Phillies (76-57), Braves (61-72) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Braves Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 59.52%

59.52% Braves Win Probability: 40.48%

Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and FDSFL

MLB Network, SNY and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Adam Mazur

Clay Holmes vs. Adam Mazur Records: Mets (72-61), Marlins (62-71)

Mets (72-61), Marlins (62-71) Mets Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 67.72%

67.72% Marlins Win Probability: 32.28%

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and YES

CHSN and YES Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Will Warren

Davis Martin vs. Will Warren Records: White Sox (48-85), Yankees (73-60)

White Sox (48-85), Yankees (73-60) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 67.07%

67.07% White Sox Win Probability: 32.93%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.