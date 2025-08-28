FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 28

Thursday's MLB slate includes the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Garrett Crochet
  • Records: Orioles (60-74), Red Sox (75-60)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -205
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 62.47%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 37.53%

Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Kyle Freeland
  • Records: Astros (74-60), Rockies (38-96)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -250
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +205

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 63.61%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 36.39%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSWI and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Nabil Crismatt
  • Records: Brewers (83-52), Diamondbacks (66-69)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 56.88%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 43.12%

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Braxton Ashcraft
  • Records: Cardinals (66-69), Pirates (59-76)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 52.56%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 47.44%

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Shota Imanaga
  • Records: Giants (66-68), Cubs (76-58)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 53.68%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 46.32%

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, NBCS-PH and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Cal Quantrill
  • Records: Phillies (76-57), Braves (61-72)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 59.52%
  • Braves Win Probability: 40.48%

Miami Marlins at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citi Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SNY and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes vs. Adam Mazur
  • Records: Mets (72-61), Marlins (62-71)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -260
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 67.72%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 32.28%

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Will Warren
  • Records: White Sox (48-85), Yankees (73-60)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -190
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 67.07%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 32.93%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

