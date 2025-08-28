Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 28

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Milwaukee Brewers are among the MLB teams busy on Thursday, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (83-51) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (65-69)

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: MLB Network, FDSWI, and ARID

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-158) | ARI: (+134)

MIL: (-158) | ARI: (+134) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+126) | ARI: +1.5 (-152)

MIL: -1.5 (+126) | ARI: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 10-4, 3.32 ERA vs Nabil Crismatt (Diamondbacks) - 1-0, 1.00 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Jose Quintana (10-4) against the Diamondbacks and Nabil Crismatt (1-0). Quintana's team is 13-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Quintana starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-3. Crismatt has started only one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks failed to cover. The Diamondbacks have not been a moneyline underdog when Crismatt starts this season.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +134 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Diamondbacks are -152 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +126.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Brewers-Diamondbacks on Aug. 28 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (68.1%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 17-5 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 131 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 75-56-0 in 131 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 23-28 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Arizona has a record of 3-4 (42.9%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 130 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-59-6).

The Diamondbacks have gone 61-69-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras is batting .260 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 74 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .358 and a slugging percentage of .409.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Contreras will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Christian Yelich is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, 26 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Yelich has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Brice Turang has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Turang brings a 10-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .350 with a double, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Sal Frelick has 129 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a .394 on-base percentage and a .457 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .293.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 13th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with a double, two triples, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has 120 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 87th, his on-base percentage is 73rd, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ketel Marte has 21 doubles, 23 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .290.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .245 with 23 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 30 walks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/27/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/26/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/25/2025: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/12/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/11/2025: 7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-0 MIL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/22/2024: 10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-9 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2024: 7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/19/2024: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

