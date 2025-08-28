Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 28

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals vs Pirates Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (65-69) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (59-75)

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SportsNet PT

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-120) | PIT: (+102)

STL: (-120) | PIT: (+102) Spread: STL: +1.5 (-205) | PIT: -1.5 (+168)

STL: +1.5 (-205) | PIT: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cardinals vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 6-10, 5.17 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 4-2, 2.70 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (6-10) to the mound, while Braxton Ashcraft (4-2) will get the nod for the Pirates. Mikolas and his team are 10-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Mikolas' team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. In all of Ashcraft's four starts that had a set spread, the Pirates covered. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for two Ashcraft starts this season -- they won both.

Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.6%)

Cardinals vs Pirates Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +102 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Cardinals. The Pirates are +168 to cover, while the Cardinals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Cardinals vs Pirates Over/Under

Cardinals versus Pirates, on Aug. 28, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cardinals have come away with 29 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year St. Louis has won 24 of 44 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 128 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 64-64-0 against the spread in their 128 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have put together a 36-50 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.9% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a record of 32-45 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (41.6%).

The Pirates have played in 126 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-70-6).

The Pirates have collected a 69-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with 123 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .454. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Willson Contreras has 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .341.

His batting average is 82nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Masyn Winn has collected 117 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .372 this season.

Lars Nootbaar has been key for St. Louis with 95 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has totaled 122 hits with a .411 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Pirates. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 104th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Oneil Cruz is batting .203 with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average ranks 154th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 125th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up a team-high .332 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 20 doubles, two triples, a home run and 17 walks while batting .270.

Cardinals vs Pirates Head to Head

8/27/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/26/2025: 8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2025: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/1/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/6/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/5/2025: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/8/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

