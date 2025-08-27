MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 27
Will Aaron Judge or Jazz Chisholm hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Washington Nationals at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 123 games (has homered in 28.5% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 101 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 131 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 127 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Drew Millas (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Brady House (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 92 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)
- Paul DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Trevor Williams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 132 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 130 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 125 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 130 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Hayden Senger (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 114 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 123 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 132 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 100 games (has homered in 20% of games)
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 131 games (has homered in 26% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 131 games (has homered in 26% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 92 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 131 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 131 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 122 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 129 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 90 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 109 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 109 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Richard Hill (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Martín Pérez (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Jurickson Profar (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jake Fraley (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Derek Hill (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Max Acosta (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Vidal Brujan (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 116 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 120 games
- Eli White (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Cesar Salazar (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 84 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 122 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 130 games (has homered in 22.3% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games
- Niko Kavadas (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 126 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 115 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 99 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 127 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Ty France (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Athletics
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 130 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 92 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 101 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 134 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 132 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 92 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Brett Harris (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 130 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 114 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 123 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 99 games
- Miguel Andujar (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 123 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 123 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Vimael Machin (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 127 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 110 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 125 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Carson Williams (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Everson Pereira (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Will Wilson (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 90 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 82 games
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Tristan Peters (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games)
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 130 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 129 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 129 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 43 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 95 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Willi Castro (Cubs): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 124 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 127 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 125 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 104 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)