Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 27

Will Aaron Judge or Jazz Chisholm hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Washington Nationals at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 41 HR in 123 games (has homered in 28.5% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 41 HR in 123 games (has homered in 28.5% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 101 games (has homered in 21.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 101 games (has homered in 21.8% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 111 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 131 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 131 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 98 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 127 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 127 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 115 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Drew Millas (Nationals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Brady House (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 92 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 92 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Trevor Williams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 132 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 132 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 130 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 130 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 130 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 125 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 125 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 101 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 126 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 130 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 130 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Alec Bohm (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 114 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 114 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 123 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 123 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 40 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 50 games Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 109 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 132 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 132 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Jake McCarthy (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 100 games (has homered in 20% of games)

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 131 games (has homered in 26% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 131 games (has homered in 26% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 131 games (has homered in 26% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 42 HR in 131 games (has homered in 26% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 133 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 111 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 117 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 131 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 129 games (has homered in 7% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 92 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 92 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 128 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 131 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 131 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 131 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 131 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 98 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 119 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 122 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 122 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 129 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 129 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 90 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 90 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 109 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 109 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 109 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 109 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 32.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 43 games (has homered in 32.6% of games) Randal Grichuk (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 94 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 107 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Richard Hill (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Martín Pérez (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 133 games (has homered in 15% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 130 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 133 games (has homered in 9% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 95 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jake Fraley (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Derek Hill (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 43 games (has homered in 7% of games) Max Acosta (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 30 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 30 games Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Vidal Brujan (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 116 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 116 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 90 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Graham Pauley (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 14% of games) Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 120 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 120 games Eli White (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 125 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 108 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 115 games (has homered in 20% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Cesar Salazar (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 111 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 84 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 84 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 116 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Chas McCormick (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 128 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Corey Seager (Rangers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 122 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 122 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 74 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 130 games (has homered in 22.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 130 games (has homered in 22.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 113 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 112 games (has homered in 17% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 17% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 117 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 69 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games) Christian Moore (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 54 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 54 games Niko Kavadas (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 84 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Sam Haggerty (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 126 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 126 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 113 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 91 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 115 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 115 games (has homered in 0.9% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer (Blue Jays): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 109 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 99 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 99 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 127 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 127 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 84 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 130 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 110 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Ty France (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 124 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Athletics

Riley Greene (Tigers): +220 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 130 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+220 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 130 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 92 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 92 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 101 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 101 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 134 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 134 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 132 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 132 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 118 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 71 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 119 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 102 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 92 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 92 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Brett Harris (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 99 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 130 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 130 games (has homered in 32.3% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 109 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 133 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 121 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 118 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 74 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 114 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 114 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 123 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 123 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 104 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 99 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 99 games Miguel Andujar (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 120 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 83 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 123 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 123 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 123 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 123 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 67 games (has homered in 6% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 44 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 44 games Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Vimael Machin (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games) Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Emmanuel Rivera (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Junior Caminero (Rays): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 127 games (has homered in 27.6% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 39 HR in 127 games (has homered in 27.6% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 110 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 110 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 114 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 125 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 125 games (has homered in 16% of games) Carson Williams (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Everson Pereira (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 109 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Will Wilson (Guardians): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Nolan Jones (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 110 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 90 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 90 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 82 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 82 games Carlos Santana (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Tristan Peters (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games José Ramírez (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18% of games)

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants