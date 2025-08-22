Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 22

Will Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +168 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 127 games (has homered in 33.1% of games)

+168 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 127 games (has homered in 33.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Harrison Bader (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Paul DeJong (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Drew Millas (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Max Kepler (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Trevor Williams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Daylen Lile (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 87 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 87 games Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Byron Buxton (Twins): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 95 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 95 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 25.6% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) James Outman (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 125 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 125 games (has homered in 20% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 19% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 123 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 123 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 117 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 117 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 112 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 112 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Ronny Simon (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 110 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 110 games (has homered in 0.9% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 117 games (has homered in 29.1% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 40 HR in 117 games (has homered in 29.1% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 47 games (has homered in 29.8% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 47 games (has homered in 29.8% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 123 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 123 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 124 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 124 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 44 HR in 125 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 44 HR in 125 games (has homered in 32.8% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games José Iglesias (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 91 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 91 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 122 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 122 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

Corey Seager (Rangers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 123 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 123 games (has homered in 18.7% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Joc Pederson (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games) Cody Freeman (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Josh Jung (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games) Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 129 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 129 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 101 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 101 games (has homered in 2% of games) Christian Koss (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 48 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 48 games Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 109 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 109 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 110 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 110 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 118 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 118 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+1500 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 96 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 96 games Matt McLain (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 120 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 120 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Carlos Correa (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ramón Urías (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Jeremy Pena (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Chas McCormick (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 4.6% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 125 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 125 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Ronald Acuna (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 125 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 125 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 91 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 91 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 24 games Nick Allen (Braves): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 116 games

+2000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 116 games Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Eli White (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins

Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 37 games (has homered in 29.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 37 games (has homered in 29.7% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Max Acosta (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 110 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 110 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 124 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 124 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays