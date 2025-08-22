MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 22
Will Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper go yard on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +168 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 127 games (has homered in 33.1% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 125 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 109 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Phillies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Paul DeJong (Nationals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 39 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 99 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 96 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Drew Millas (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 104 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Trevor Williams (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 87 games
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 95 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 80 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 39 games (has homered in 25.6% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 110 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 113 games (has homered in 14.2% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- James Outman (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 102 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 58 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 99 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 125 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 123 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 114 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 114 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 104 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 117 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 104 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Royals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 104 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 112 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 121 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Ronny Simon (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 108 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 72 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Braxton Fulford (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 80 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 110 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 108 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 57 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 117 games (has homered in 29.1% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 47 games (has homered in 29.8% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 105 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 117 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 123 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 124 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 118 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 106 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 44 HR in 125 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 128 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 100 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 123 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 125 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 91 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 122 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 91 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 111 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 123 games (has homered in 18.7% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 107 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 68 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 92 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Cody Freeman (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 120 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 75 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 116 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 127 games (has homered in 11% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 129 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 126 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 126 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 122 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 106 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 103 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 123 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 101 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Christian Koss (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 122 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 48 games
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 111 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 96 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Blake Perkins (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 109 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 128 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 105 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 116 games (has homered in 11.2% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 127 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 69 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 110 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 118 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 57 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Anthony DeSclafani (Diamondbacks): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Connor Kaiser (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 96 games
- Matt McLain (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 114 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Tyler Locklear (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
Houston Astros at Baltimore Orioles
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 120 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 110 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 114 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Ramón Urías (Astros): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 99 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jeremiah Jackson (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Chas McCormick (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 109 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 94 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 73 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Jesus Sanchez (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 105 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
- Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 125 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 127 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 61 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 125 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 127 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 124 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 96 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Jurickson Profar (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 127 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 91 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 74 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games
- Nick Allen (Braves): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 116 games
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 37 games (has homered in 29.7% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 104 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 102 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 110 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 109 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Max Acosta (Marlins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 119 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 98 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 91 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 110 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 124 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 116 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 35 HR in 122 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 105 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 80 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 116 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Everson Pereira (Rays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 78 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Carson Williams (Rays): +600 to hit a HR
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 87 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 77 games
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Tristan Peters (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games