Cubs vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Cubs vs Angels Game Info

Chicago Cubs (73-55) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-66)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and MARQ

Cubs vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-144) | LAA: (+122)

CHC: (-144) | LAA: (+122) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137)

CHC: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Cubs) vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-8, 0.00 ERA

The Angels will hand the ball to Anderson (2-8, 3.81), while the Cubs' starter for this game is yet to be determined. The Angels have gone 16-8-0 ATS in Anderson's 24 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 10-11 record in Anderson's 21 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (58.1%)

Cubs vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -144 favorite on the road.

Cubs vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Chicago is +114 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Angels on Aug. 22 is 9.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Angels Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 54, or 64.3%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 34 of 50 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 58 of their 124 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 59-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have a 43-49 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 26-27 record (winning 49.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

In the 125 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-52-5).

The Angels have put together a 68-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .258 with 80 walks and 79 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .443.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (123) this season while batting .256 with 64 extra-base hits. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .297.

His batting average ranks 85th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 139th, and his slugging percentage 15th.

Seiya Suzuki has 116 hits this season and has a slash line of .245/.318/.485.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .709, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .371 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has collected 111 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .235 and slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 133rd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel's .387 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .269 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 48th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Zach Neto is batting .267 with 26 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 27 walks.

Jo Adell is hitting .232 with 15 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 28 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!