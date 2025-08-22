Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22
Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.
In MLB action on Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds.
Diamondbacks vs Reds Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (62-66) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-61)
- Date: Friday, August 22, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and FDSOH
Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-134) | CIN: (+114)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Diamondbacks vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 6-3, 3.58 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 9-8, 3.52 ERA
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (6-3) versus the Reds and Zack Littell (9-8). Nelson and his team are 10-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Nelson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Reds have a 12-13-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Reds are 8-7 in Littell's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (57.4%)
Diamondbacks vs Reds Moneyline
- Cincinnati is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -134 favorite at home.
Diamondbacks vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Arizona is +158 to cover the runline.
Diamondbacks vs Reds Over/Under
- Diamondbacks versus Reds on Aug. 22 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.
Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 39, or 51.3%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Arizona has been victorious 23 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 58-66-0 against the spread this season.
- The Reds have won 34 of the 67 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50.7%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Cincinnati has a 14-22 record (winning only 38.9% of its games).
- The Reds have played in 121 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-69-5).
- The Reds have put together a 65-56-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.7% of the time).
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .388 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He has a .287 batting average.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 75th in slugging.
- Corbin Carroll has 113 hits, which is tops among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .253 with 65 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .328.
- He is 94th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Carroll brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with a double, two triples, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.
- Ketel Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .293 with 55 walks and 70 runs scored.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 17 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.
- Gurriel takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with a double, three home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has 135 hits with a .455 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .347.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 60th in slugging.
- TJ Friedl leads his team with a .367 OBP. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .382.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 53rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Steer is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 walks.
- Gavin Lux is batting .277 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 43 walks.
Diamondbacks vs Reds Head to Head
- 6/8/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/7/2025: 13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/15/2024: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 5/14/2024: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/13/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/9/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/8/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/7/2024: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/27/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 8/26/2023: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
