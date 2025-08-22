Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (62-66) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-61)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and FDSOH

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-134) | CIN: (+114)

ARI: (-134) | CIN: (+114) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192)

ARI: -1.5 (+158) | CIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 6-3, 3.58 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 9-8, 3.52 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (6-3) versus the Reds and Zack Littell (9-8). Nelson and his team are 10-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Nelson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-3. The Reds have a 12-13-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Reds are 8-7 in Littell's 15 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (57.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +114 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -134 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Arizona is +158 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Reds on Aug. 22 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -114 and the under set at -106.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 39, or 51.3%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious 23 times in 44 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 61 of their 124 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 58-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 34 of the 67 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50.7%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Cincinnati has a 14-22 record (winning only 38.9% of its games).

The Reds have played in 121 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-69-5).

The Reds have put together a 65-56-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.7% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .388 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He has a .287 batting average.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 75th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 113 hits, which is tops among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .253 with 65 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 94th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Carroll brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with a double, two triples, two home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .293 with 55 walks and 70 runs scored.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 17 home runs, 71 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Gurriel takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with a double, three home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 135 hits with a .455 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 60th in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .367 OBP. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .382.

Including all qualifying players, he is 53rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .238 with 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 38 walks.

Gavin Lux is batting .277 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 43 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Head to Head

6/8/2025: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2025: 13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/15/2024: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/14/2024: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/13/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/9/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/7/2024: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/26/2023: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!