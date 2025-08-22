Mariners vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Athletics.

Mariners vs Athletics Game Info

Seattle Mariners (68-60) vs. Athletics (59-70)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-CA

Mariners vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-230) | OAK: (+190)

SEA: (-230) | OAK: (+190) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-106) | OAK: +1.5 (-113)

SEA: -1.5 (-106) | OAK: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Mariners vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 10-7, 2.90 ERA vs Luis Morales (Athletics) - 1-0, 1.86 ERA

The Mariners will look to Bryan Woo (10-7) versus the Athletics and Luis Morales (1-0). Woo and his team are 10-14-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Woo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-9. Morales has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics went 1-1-0. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Morales start this season -- they won.

Mariners vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (61%)

Mariners vs Athletics Moneyline

The Mariners vs Athletics moneyline has the Mariners as a -230 favorite, while the Athletics are a +190 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Athletics Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Mariners are -106 to cover, while the Athletics are -113 to cover.

Mariners vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Mariners-Athletics on Aug. 22, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Mariners vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 47 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Mariners have won three of four games when listed as at least -230 or better on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 123 games with a total this season.

In 123 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 52-71-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have put together a 41-54 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.2% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 1-5 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (16.7%).

The Athletics have played in 128 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-58-6).

The Athletics have a 67-61-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 116 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .247 with 66 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .588.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 102nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .782, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season. He's batting .262.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 62nd, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Josh Naylor has 122 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.346/.443.

Eugenio Suarez has 39 home runs, 97 RBI and a batting average of .237 this season.

Suarez has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a team-high .491 slugging percentage. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 25th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom's .347 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .483.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 42nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz is batting .315 with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 48 walks.

Shea Langeliers paces his team with 98 hits.

Mariners vs Athletics Head to Head

7/30/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/29/2025: 6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/7/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/6/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

