Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 22

Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (73-55) vs. San Diego Padres (72-56)

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Friday, August 22, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-120) | SD: (+102)

LAD: (-120) | SD: (+102) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178)

LAD: -1.5 (+146) | SD: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 3-1, 1.80 ERA vs Yu Darvish (Padres) - 2-3, 5.97 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Blake Snell (3-1) against the Padres and Yu Darvish (2-3). Snell's team is 2-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Snell's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). The Padres are 5-2-0 ATS in Darvish's seven starts with a set spread. The Padres are 2-2 in Darvish's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (51.8%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Dodgers, San Diego is the underdog at +102, and Los Angeles is -120 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Padres. The Dodgers are +146 to cover the spread, while the Padres are -178.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Padres on Aug. 22 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 65, or 58.6%, of the 111 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 63-43 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 64 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 52-74-0 in 126 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 27 of the 56 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.2%).

San Diego has gone 23-25 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (47.9%).

The Padres have played in 126 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-69-3).

The Padres have a 71-55-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 138 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .625, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .393.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is 23rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .246 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 110th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 104th, and his slugging percentage 139th.

Betts brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Freddie Freeman is batting .306 with a .495 slugging percentage and 72 RBI this year.

Freeman has recorded a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 127 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .460.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has racked up a slugging percentage of .486 and has 145 hits, both team-high figures for the Padres. He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Machado takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .268 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 74 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He is currently 52nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Luis Arraez is hitting .289 with 27 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

Xander Bogaerts has 28 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks while batting .262.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

8/17/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/16/2025: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2025: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2025: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/18/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/17/2025: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/16/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!