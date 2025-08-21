Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 21

Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernandez hit a home run on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +124 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 44 HR in 124 games (has homered in 33.1% of games)

+124 to hit a HR | 44 HR in 124 games (has homered in 33.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 103 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 98 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 110 games (has homered in 20% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 113 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 121 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 108 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 106 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 111 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 78 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 36 games (has homered in 2.8% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Adael Amador (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Christian Yelich (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 119 games (has homered in 19.3% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 121 games (has homered in 19% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 119 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 119 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 115 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 123 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Anthony Seigler (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 26 games Carson Kelly (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 123 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 123 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Owen Caissie (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 10% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 98 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Blake Perkins (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 121 games (has homered in 5% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 109 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 121 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 121 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Willi Castro (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 98 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres