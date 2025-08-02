MLB
Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 2
Will Hunter Goodman or Oneil Cruz go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Andrew Heaney (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 42 HR in 107 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 36 HR in 107 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 77 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 108 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 109 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 90 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 89 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 109 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 82 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)