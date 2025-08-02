Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 2

Will Hunter Goodman or Oneil Cruz go yard on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 97 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 102 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Warming Bernabel (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 73 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 62 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 34 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 94 games (has homered in 1.1% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Andrew Heaney (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Liover Peguero (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners