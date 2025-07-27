MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 27
Will Juan Soto or Pete Alonso go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
- Juan Soto (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 103 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 85 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Luis Matos (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +215 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 39 HR in 101 games (has homered in 30.7% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 78 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 103 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 102 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 94 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 83 games (has homered in 19.3% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 84 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 100 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 77 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 97 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)