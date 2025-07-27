Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 27

Will Juan Soto or Pete Alonso go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Juan Soto (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 103 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 103 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 104 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 102 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 100 games (has homered in 16% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 105 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 78 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 85 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 85 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Luis Matos (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Andrew Knizner (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 97 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 79 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels