Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 25

Will Aaron Judge or Kyle Schwarber hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +124 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 102 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+124 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 102 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +196 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 34 HR in 102 games (has homered in 32.4% of games)

+196 to hit a HR | 34 HR in 102 games (has homered in 32.4% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 26 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 100 games (has homered in 12% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 9% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 84 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 58 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jorbit Vivas (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 101 games (has homered in 33.7% of games)

+200 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 101 games (has homered in 33.7% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 102 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 80 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 98 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 94 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) James Outman (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Miguel Rojas (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 79 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants