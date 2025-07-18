MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 18
Will Spencer Torkelson or Corey Seager hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 91 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 97 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 81 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Connor Joe (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 78 games
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Hayden Senger (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
- Will Benson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 91 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games
- Jacob Stallings (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 92 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Austin Slater (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 83 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Tim Elko (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 98 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 94 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 88 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 93 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 95 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 91 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 73 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Leo Jimenez (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)