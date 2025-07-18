Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 18

Will Spencer Torkelson or Corey Seager hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 91 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 91 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 96 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games

+1200 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 34 games Parker Meadows (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 97 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 96 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 97 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 97 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 27 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 93 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 81 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 81 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 92 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Connor Joe (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Santiago Espinal (Reds): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 78 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 78 games Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 18 games Will Benson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 91 games (has homered in 24.2% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 91 games (has homered in 24.2% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 91 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 77 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 91 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 51 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 51 games Jacob Stallings (Orioles): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 72 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Ha-Seong Kim (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 95 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 92 games (has homered in 22.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 92 games (has homered in 22.8% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 89 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 81 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 53 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 97 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 93 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 86 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 88 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 62 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 92 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 85 games (has homered in 16.5% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 91 games (has homered in 11% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 76 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Austin Slater (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 35 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 69 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 83 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 83 games (has homered in 1.2% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Tim Elko (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 20 games (has homered in 20% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

