MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 13
Will Ketel Marte or Mike Trout go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 67 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 93 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- James McCann (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 56 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 96 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 86 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 69 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 91 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 94 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 48 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Leo Jimenez (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Joey Loperfido (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)