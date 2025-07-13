Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 13

Will Ketel Marte or Mike Trout go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels

Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 67 games (has homered in 23.9% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 67 games (has homered in 23.9% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 68 games (has homered in 19.1% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 93 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 93 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 76 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 84 games (has homered in 19% of games) Randal Grichuk (Diamondbacks): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 92 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 75 games (has homered in 20% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 75 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Yoan Moncada (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 34 games (has homered in 20.6% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 88 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) James McCann (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 94 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 87 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Tim Tawa (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics