Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 11

Will Shohei Ohtani or Rafael Devers hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 92 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 92 games (has homered in 30.4% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Dominic Smith (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 70 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 70 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Brett Wisely (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Justin Verlander (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

José Ramírez (Guardians): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Nolan Jones (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Tim Elko (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Austin Slater (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Martín Pérez (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds