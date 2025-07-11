MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 11
Will Shohei Ohtani or Rafael Devers hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 92 games (has homered in 30.4% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 16.8% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 70 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 92 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 72 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 70 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 71 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Brett Wisely (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Justin Verlander (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 88 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 78 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 72 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 89 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 80 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Tim Elko (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 19 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Austin Slater (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 88 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 77 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Martín Pérez (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Jhonkensy Noel (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 81 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 94 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 89 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 26 games
- Yanquiel Fernandez (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)