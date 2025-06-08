Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 8

Will Gunnar Henderson or Brent Rooker go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 8, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Baltimore Orioles at Athletics

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Seth Brown (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games) Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Logan Davidson (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Ramón Urías (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Willie MacIver (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Max Schuemann (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

New York Mets at Colorado Rockies

Pete Alonso (Mets): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+230 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jordan Beck (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games) Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Keston Hiura (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 43 games Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels