MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 8
Will Gunnar Henderson or Brent Rooker go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 8, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Baltimore Orioles at Athletics
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 34 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Seth Brown (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 17% of games)
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Logan Davidson (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 41 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Willie MacIver (Athletics): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
New York Mets at Colorado Rockies
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +230 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 43 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Sam Hilliard (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Keston Hiura (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 43 games
- Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 41 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 55 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +182 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 62 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 36 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 53 games (has homered in 24.5% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 61 games (has homered in 26.2% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 44 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 53 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Chris Taylor (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 22 games