MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 18
Will Cal Raleigh or Julio Rodríguez go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 70 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Joey Bart (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +132 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 72 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 46 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 61 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 70 games (has homered in 24.3% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 70 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 24 games