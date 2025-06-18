Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 18

Will Cal Raleigh or Julio Rodríguez go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 70 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 70 games (has homered in 30% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 59 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Roman Anthony (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 69 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) David Hamilton (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 70 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Jahmai Jones (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 40 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 67 games (has homered in 3% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Joey Bart (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 47 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+2000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees