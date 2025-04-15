MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 15
Will Matt Olson or Austin Riley hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 15, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays
- Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Sean Murphy (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Bryan De La Cruz (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Eli White (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Orlando Arcia (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Luke Raley (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Jake Fraley (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Nick Martínez (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Austin Wynns (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Triston Casas (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Christopher Morel (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Yandy Díaz (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Jonathan India (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- MJ Melendez (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Mark Canha (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Michael Massey (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Nick Martini (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Adael Amador (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Kris Bryant (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
Athletics at Chicago White Sox
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Miguel Andújar (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Gio Urshela (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Matt Thaiss (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Jacob Amaya (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Austin Slater (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Jesse Winker (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Willi Castro (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Twins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Hayden Senger (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Brett Baty (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Starling Marte (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)