Tuesday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 15

Will Matt Olson or Austin Riley hit a home run on Tuesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 15, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Atlanta Braves at Toronto Blue Jays

Matt Olson (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Sean Murphy (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 50% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Bryan De La Cruz (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Jarred Kelenic (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Will Wagner (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Eli White (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Alan Roden (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Orlando Arcia (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games George Springer (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jeimer Candelario (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+440 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Dylan Moore (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Luke Raley (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +520 to hit a HR

+520 to hit a HR Jose Trevino (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Spencer Steer (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Jake Fraley (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Santiago Espinal (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Nick Martínez (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: HR in 0 games

+10000 to hit a HR | HR in 0 games Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 10 games (has homered in 30% of games) Austin Wynns (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Triston Casas (Red Sox): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 26.7% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 14 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Christopher Morel (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Yandy Díaz (Rays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 16 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Kameron Misner (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jake Mangum (Rays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Taylor Walls (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +190 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+190 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 35.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 14 games (has homered in 35.7% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Hunter Renfroe (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Oswaldo Cabrera (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Jonathan India (Royals): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games MJ Melendez (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Freddy Fermin (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Mark Canha (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Michael Massey (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 13 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Max Muncy (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Mike Toglia (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Nick Martini (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 14 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 14 games Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Adael Amador (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Kris Bryant (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Kiké Hernández (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 14 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

Athletics at Chicago White Sox

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 14 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (White Sox): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Brooks Baldwin (White Sox): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Miguel Andújar (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Matt Thaiss (White Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Jacob Amaya (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Austin Slater (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

New York Mets at Minnesota Twins