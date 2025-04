Saturday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 12

Will Pete Alonso or Francisco Lindor hit a home run on Saturday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 12, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Mets at Athletics

Pete Alonso (Mets): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+330 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Brent Rooker (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 13 games (has homered in 30.8% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jose Siri (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Starling Marte (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Luisangel Acuna (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Miguel Andújar (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Gio Urshela (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Luis Torrens (Mets): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins

Matt Wallner (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Byron Buxton (Twins): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Riley Greene (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Carlos Correa (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Edouard Julien (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Willi Castro (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ty France (Twins): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 13 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Javier Báez (Tigers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Mickey Gasper (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jose Miranda (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Harrison Bader (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Justyn-Henry Malloy (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Mike Trout (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 10 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 10 games (has homered in 50% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Isaac Paredes (Astros): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Luis Rengifo (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Kyren Paris (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 11 games (has homered in 36.4% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jake Meyers (Astros): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Tim Anderson (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Mauricio Dubon (Astros): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+1700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Brendan Rodgers (Astros): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Yoán Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Kevin Newman (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals