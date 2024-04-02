MLB Betting Picks for Tuesday 4/2/24

Baseball has you covered if you want a large inventory of options to bet.

From moneylines to run totals to first-five-inning wagers, we have plenty of ways to bet the long, arduous MLB schedule daily. Outlooks can be vastly different due to starting pitchers, and a wealth of advanced stats can let us know if an individual pitcher, a bullpen, or a team is due for positive -- or negative -- regression.

Using numberFire's projections as a guide, which MLB odds from FanDuel Sportsbook are most appealing today?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. Please check here to make sure you're seeing the most updated projections.

MLB Betting Picks

Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET

We're nearly a week into the season, and we've had some success bullying bottom teams on the run line. So, in an attempt to keep that momentum going, I see value in the Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs (-1.5).

The weather will be ugly for a second straight game at Wrigley Field, but I think the Cubs can beat up on Colorado in back-to-back bids. On Monday afternoon, Chicago shut out the Rox behind Shota Imanaga's first MLB win. Can we expect a similar result on Tuesday under the lights?

The projected starters for Rockies-Cubbies game two are Javier Assad (CHC) and lefty Kyle Freeland (COL). Freeland was Colorado's Opening Day starter wherein he was tagged for 10 hits and 10 earned runs. When looking at Chicago's batting lineup, three separate players -- including star shortstop Dansby Swanson -- have previously homered off Freeland.

Assad has pitched fewer than 200 innings in the Majors, so he is still looking to etch out his place at this level. Still, his challenge is not as daunting as Freeland's; the Cubs' offense is a bit better than Colorado's.

Chicago has scored 4.75 runs per game in 2024 while the Rox -- a team that has already played three contests at Coors Field -- are at 3.5 runs per game. With north-side stars Ian Happ (.967 OPS) and Christopher Morel (1.118 OPS) swinging the bat well right now, I expect that to continue against Freeland.

On Tuesday, numberFire echoes support for my Cubs -1.5 play (+108 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook). There, Chicago is projected to win by an estimated score of 5.70-3.96, showing a 53.75% likelihood for the Cubbies on the run line.

New York Yankees at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

In an effort to hop aboard a streak before it is too late, I like the New York Yankees to remain undefeated tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Bronx Bombers have gotten off to a scalding start. At 5-0, New York has not commenced a season in this fashion since 1992. Their .772 team OPS currently ranks fifth in the American League. From there, Yankee pitchers have been even better in 2024, showcasing a collective 2.00 ERA (third-best in MLB).

At downtown Phoenix's Chase Field, the projected starters for Tuesday night are Zac Gallen and southpaw Nestor Cortes. Admittedly, Gallen is one of the National League's top hurlers, but Cortes is certainly no slouch. Also, in Gallen's lone 2024 outing (versus Colorado), he surrendered a dangerous hard-hit rate of 53.3%.

With players like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Anthony Volpe and Alex Verdugo in the lineup, this Yankees team will be tough to stop when rolling. As it is now, they have snapped off five straight wins. Until the Bombers lose a game, there is value on the NYY moneyline (-102 odds).

Don't be surprised the Yankees return to the Bronx for their Opening Day still undefeated.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Out West, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for a second meeting in as many days. At the time of authorship, the Giants have announced staff ace Logan Webb as their starting pitcher while Los Angeles is undecided on a hurler.

As expected, the Dodger offense -- powered by sluggers like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez and Max Muncy -- has been dominant. They are scoring 6.7 runs per game to this point, which is fabulous, but L.A. pitching has also allowed a mediocre 4.86 runs per game.

The Giants will look to their top arm to play stopper in Southern California. San Francisco has dropped back-to-back games, but Webb is the quality of pitcher to get aspects back in proper order. The NorCal native has been ever-reliable, posting an 8.08 K/9 clip through 216 innings (most in MLB) of work last year.

Hungry for his first win of 2024, I believe Webb will bring fire on the mound for this marquee matchup at Chavez Ravine. Being that Los Angeles still has not named a starting pitcher, and considering San Francisco's late success versus the Dodgers' bullpen on Monday, I see value in the Giants moneyline listing at +124 odds.

S.F. would do well to get on the board early and often. Rookie centerfielder Jung Hoo Lee (.376 xwOBA) has shined in the leadoff spot while veterans Matt Chapman (.976 OPS) and Michael Conforto (1.376 OPS) have provided pop -- look for that trio to have a productive night at Dodger Stadium.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.