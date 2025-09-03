Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 3

Wednesday's MLB slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL

MASN and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Eury Pérez

Mitchell Parker vs. Eury Pérez Records: Nationals (55-83), Marlins (65-74)

Nationals (55-83), Marlins (65-74) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 58.72%

58.72% Nationals Win Probability: 41.28%

New York Mets at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SNY

MLB Network, FDSDET and SNY Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Clay Holmes

Casey Mize vs. Clay Holmes Records: Tigers (80-60), Mets (75-64)

Tigers (80-60), Mets (75-64) Mets Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.99%

51.99% Mets Win Probability: 48.01%

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and RSN

ARID and RSN Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Jack Leiter

Zac Gallen vs. Jack Leiter Records: Diamondbacks (69-71), Rangers (72-68)

Diamondbacks (69-71), Rangers (72-68) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.42%

60.42% Rangers Win Probability: 39.58%

Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and MASN2

SDPA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Cade Povich

Nestor Cortes vs. Cade Povich Records: Padres (76-63), Orioles (63-76)

Padres (76-63), Orioles (63-76) Padres Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.61%

55.61% Orioles Win Probability: 44.39%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Shohei Ohtani

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Shohei Ohtani Records: Pirates (62-77), Dodgers (78-60)

Pirates (62-77), Dodgers (78-60) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 53.26%

53.26% Pirates Win Probability: 46.74%

Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and SNET

FDSOH and SNET Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Shane Bieber

Zack Littell vs. Shane Bieber Records: Reds (70-69), Blue Jays (80-59)

Reds (70-69), Blue Jays (80-59) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Reds Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.44%

50.44% Reds Win Probability: 49.56%

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and CLEG

NESN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino vs. Joey Cantillo

Brennan Bernardino vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Red Sox (78-62), Guardians (68-69)

Red Sox (78-62), Guardians (68-69) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 60.38%

60.38% Guardians Win Probability: 39.62%

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW

FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. George Kirby

Adrian Houser vs. George Kirby Records: Rays (69-69), Mariners (73-66)

Rays (69-69), Mariners (73-66) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Rays Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.48%

56.48% Rays Win Probability: 43.52%

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-PH

FDSWI and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Aaron Nola

José Quintana vs. Aaron Nola Records: Brewers (85-54), Phillies (80-58)

Brewers (85-54), Phillies (80-58) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 51.10%

51.10% Phillies Win Probability: 48.90%

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN

MNNT and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Yoendrys Gomez

Zebby Matthews vs. Yoendrys Gomez Records: Twins (62-76), White Sox (51-88)

Twins (62-76), White Sox (51-88) Twins Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 68.96%

68.96% White Sox Win Probability: 31.04%

Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSW

FDSKC and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert vs. Caden Dana

Ryan Bergert vs. Caden Dana Records: Royals (70-68), Angels (65-73)

Royals (70-68), Angels (65-73) Royals Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Angels Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 57.93%

57.93% Angels Win Probability: 42.07%

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSSO

MARQ and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Bryce Elder

Cade Horton vs. Bryce Elder Records: Cubs (80-59), Braves (62-77)

Cubs (80-59), Braves (62-77) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Braves Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 67.03%

67.03% Braves Win Probability: 32.97%

Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-CA

FDSMW and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Jeffrey Springs

Matthew Liberatore vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Cardinals (69-71), Athletics (64-76)

Cardinals (69-71), Athletics (64-76) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 53.51%

53.51% Athletics Win Probability: 46.49%

New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and Amazon Prime Video

MLB Network, SCHN and Amazon Prime Video Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Will Warren

Jason Alexander vs. Will Warren Records: Astros (76-63), Yankees (77-61)

Astros (76-63), Yankees (77-61) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Astros Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.35%

55.35% Astros Win Probability: 44.65%

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA

COLR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Robbie Ray

German Marquez vs. Robbie Ray Records: Rockies (39-100), Giants (70-69)

Rockies (39-100), Giants (70-69) Giants Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 59.92%

59.92% Rockies Win Probability: 40.08%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.