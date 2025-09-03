Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 3
Wednesday's MLB slate includes the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. We have predictions for every game on the schedule, so check them out below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Nationals (55-83), Marlins (65-74)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -136
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 58.72%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.28%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Mets at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSDET and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Tigers (80-60), Mets (75-64)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -116
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.99%
- Mets Win Probability: 48.01%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Diamondbacks (69-71), Rangers (72-68)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -136
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 60.42%
- Rangers Win Probability: 39.58%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Cade Povich
- Records: Padres (76-63), Orioles (63-76)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -164
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.61%
- Orioles Win Probability: 44.39%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Shohei Ohtani
- Records: Pirates (62-77), Dodgers (78-60)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -172
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 53.26%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.74%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Shane Bieber
- Records: Reds (70-69), Blue Jays (80-59)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -158
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 50.44%
- Reds Win Probability: 49.56%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Brennan Bernardino vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Red Sox (78-62), Guardians (68-69)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -146
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 60.38%
- Guardians Win Probability: 39.62%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. George Kirby
- Records: Rays (69-69), Mariners (73-66)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.48%
- Rays Win Probability: 43.52%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: José Quintana vs. Aaron Nola
- Records: Brewers (85-54), Phillies (80-58)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -120
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 51.10%
- Phillies Win Probability: 48.90%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews vs. Yoendrys Gomez
- Records: Twins (62-76), White Sox (51-88)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -172
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 68.96%
- White Sox Win Probability: 31.04%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Angels at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Bergert vs. Caden Dana
- Records: Royals (70-68), Angels (65-73)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -184
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 57.93%
- Angels Win Probability: 42.07%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Cubs (80-59), Braves (62-77)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -152
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 67.03%
- Braves Win Probability: 32.97%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Cardinals (69-71), Athletics (64-76)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 53.51%
- Athletics Win Probability: 46.49%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
New York Yankees at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SCHN and Amazon Prime Video
- Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Will Warren
- Records: Astros (76-63), Yankees (77-61)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -126
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.35%
- Astros Win Probability: 44.65%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: German Marquez vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Rockies (39-100), Giants (70-69)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -215
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 59.92%
- Rockies Win Probability: 40.08%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.