Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 26

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Seattle Mariners is one of many strong options on Friday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSMW

MLB Network, MARQ and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: vs. Miles Mikolas

vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Cubs (89-69), Cardinals (78-81)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.54%

61.54% Cardinals Win Probability: 38.46%

Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN2 and CHSN

MASN2 and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Yoendrys Gomez

Cade Cavalli vs. Yoendrys Gomez Records: Nationals (65-94), White Sox (58-100)

Nationals (65-94), White Sox (58-100) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 55.80%

55.80% White Sox Win Probability: 44.20%

Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNNT

NBCS-PH and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Joe Ryan

Aaron Nola vs. Joe Ryan Records: Phillies (93-65), Twins (69-90)

Phillies (93-65), Twins (69-90) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Twins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.04%

51.04% Twins Win Probability: 48.96%

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MASN

MLB Network, YES and MASN Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Trevor Rogers

Will Warren vs. Trevor Rogers Records: Yankees (90-68), Orioles (75-84)

Yankees (90-68), Orioles (75-84) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 52.75%

52.75% Orioles Win Probability: 47.25%

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Adrian Houser

Shane Bieber vs. Adrian Houser Records: Blue Jays (90-68), Rays (77-82)

Blue Jays (90-68), Rays (77-82) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Rays Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.54%

51.54% Rays Win Probability: 48.46%

New York Mets at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and WPIX

FDSFL and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Brandon Sproat

Sandy Alcantara vs. Brandon Sproat Records: Marlins (77-81), Mets (81-77)

Marlins (77-81), Mets (81-77) Mets Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 50.33%

50.33% Mets Win Probability: 49.67%

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and Victory+

MLB Network, CLEG and Victory+ Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Jack Leiter

Slade Cecconi vs. Jack Leiter Records: Guardians (86-72), Rangers (80-79)

Guardians (86-72), Rangers (80-79) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.23%

51.23% Guardians Win Probability: 48.77%

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs.

Kyle Harrison vs. Records: Red Sox (87-71), Tigers (85-73)

Red Sox (87-71), Tigers (85-73) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 50.05%

50.05% Tigers Win Probability: 49.95%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and SportsNet PT

FDSSO and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Mitch Keller

Joey Wentz vs. Mitch Keller Records: Braves (75-84), Pirates (69-90)

Braves (75-84), Pirates (69-90) Braves Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.27%

56.27% Pirates Win Probability: 43.73%

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSOH

FDSWI and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Zack Littell

Quinn Priester vs. Zack Littell Records: Brewers (96-63), Reds (81-78)

Brewers (96-63), Reds (81-78) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 60.20%

60.20% Reds Win Probability: 39.80%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN

FDSW and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Jason Alexander

Kyle Hendricks vs. Jason Alexander Records: Angels (71-87), Astros (85-74)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.21%

55.21% Angels Win Probability: 44.79%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and ARID

SDPA and ARID Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Padres (87-72), Diamondbacks (80-79)

Padres (87-72), Diamondbacks (80-79) Padres Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.96%

55.96% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.04%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Emmet Sheehan

George Kirby vs. Emmet Sheehan Records: Mariners (89-69), Dodgers (90-69)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.33%

59.33% Dodgers Win Probability: 40.67%

Kansas City Royals at Athletics

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSKC

NBCS-CA and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Noah Cameron

Luis Morales vs. Noah Cameron Records: Athletics (75-84), Royals (79-79)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 53.91%

53.91% Royals Win Probability: 46.09%

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR

NBCS-BA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. German Marquez

Trevor McDonald vs. German Marquez Records: Giants (78-81), Rockies (43-115)

Giants (78-81), Rockies (43-115) Giants Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 62.51%

62.51% Rockies Win Probability: 37.49%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.