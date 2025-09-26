FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Friday's MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 26

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Seattle Mariners is one of many strong options on Friday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, MARQ and FDSMW
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Cubs (89-69), Cardinals (78-81)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 61.54%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 38.46%

Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN2 and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli vs. Yoendrys Gomez
  • Records: Nationals (65-94), White Sox (58-100)
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: -130
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
  • Nationals Win Probability: 55.80%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 44.20%

Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Joe Ryan
  • Records: Phillies (93-65), Twins (69-90)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 51.04%
  • Twins Win Probability: 48.96%

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and MASN
  • Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Trevor Rogers
  • Records: Yankees (90-68), Orioles (75-84)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 52.75%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 47.25%

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:07 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Adrian Houser
  • Records: Blue Jays (90-68), Rays (77-82)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -180
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 51.54%
  • Rays Win Probability: 48.46%

New York Mets at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: FDSFL and WPIX
  • Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara vs. Brandon Sproat
  • Records: Marlins (77-81), Mets (81-77)
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 50.33%
  • Mets Win Probability: 49.67%

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, CLEG and Victory+
  • Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Jack Leiter
  • Records: Guardians (86-72), Rangers (80-79)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 51.23%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 48.77%

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs.
  • Records: Red Sox (87-71), Tigers (85-73)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 50.05%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 49.95%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Braves (75-84), Pirates (69-90)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -156
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 56.27%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 43.73%

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Brewers (96-63), Reds (81-78)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 60.20%
  • Reds Win Probability: 39.80%

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

  • When: 9:38 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSW and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Jason Alexander
  • Records: Angels (71-87), Astros (85-74)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 55.21%
  • Angels Win Probability: 44.79%

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Padres (87-72), Diamondbacks (80-79)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 55.96%
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.04%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Emmet Sheehan
  • Records: Mariners (89-69), Dodgers (90-69)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 59.33%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 40.67%

Kansas City Royals at Athletics

Game Info

  • When: 10:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSKC
  • Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales vs. Noah Cameron
  • Records: Athletics (75-84), Royals (79-79)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 53.91%
  • Royals Win Probability: 46.09%

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. German Marquez
  • Records: Giants (78-81), Rockies (43-115)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -230
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 62.51%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 37.49%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

