As one of the four NFL teams to win at least five Super Bowls, there have been no shortage of legendary players to suit up for the Dallas Cowboys. And while Dallas hasn't hoisted the Lombardi trophy since 1995, they haven't stopped producing elite talent. The Cowboys have sent 32 players to the Hall of Fame, after all.

But with so many all-time greats having called Dallas home, it begs the question: Who are the best Dallas Cowboys players of all time?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best Dallas Cowboys players of all time.

Best Dallas Cowboys Players All Time

Here are the top 10 Dallas Cowboys players of all time by Sports Reference's Approximate Value (AV):

Player Rank AV Pos Seasons Emmitt Smith 1 162 RB 1990-2002 Bob Lilly 2 153 DE 1961-1974 Randy White 3 150 DE 1975-1988 Mel Renfro 4 133 FS 1964-1977 Tony Dorsett 5 131 RB 1977-1987 Too Tall Jones 6 129 DE 1974-1989 Zack Martin 7 128 RG 2014-2024 View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. Emmitt Smith (1990-2002)

There are countless all-time greats to suit up for America's Team, but, statistically, running back Emmitt Smith is best Dallas Cowboys player of all time.

Smith spent the first 13 of his 15 seasons in Dallas. During his time with the Cowboys, the NFL's all-time leading rusher racked up 17,162 yards and 153 touchdowns on the ground. He led the NFL in rushing four separate times, including in his 1993 MVP season.

Emmitt Smith Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2010)

8-time Pro Bowl

4-time All-Pro

MVP (1993)

Rookie of the Year (1990)

2. Bob Lilly (1961-1974)

Defensive lineman Bob Lilly comes in as the second-best Dallas Cowboys player of all time, narrowly edging out the next guy on this list.

Lilly spent all 14 professional seasons with the Cowboys, finishing his career with the seventh most sacks in franchise history (95.5). "Mr. Cowboy" helped lead Dallas to their first Super Bowl victory in 1972, during which he recorded the team's only sack of the game. Bob Lilly finished in the top 10 in MVP voting three times.

Bob Lilly Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 1980)

11-time Pro Bowl

7-time All-Pro

3. Randy White (1975-1988)

The season after Bob Lilly retired, Dallas drafted defensive tackle Randy White.

"The Manster" was a force during his 14 seasons with the Cowboys, and to this day he still ranks third on the team's all-time sacks leaderboard (111). Like his predecessor, White helped lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl in 1978. He notched a sack in the winning effort, taking home a share of the Super Bowl XII MVP award.

Randy White Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 1994)

9-time Pro Bowl

7-time All-Pro

Super Bowl MVP (1978)

4. Mel Renfro (1964-1977)

Defensive back Mel Renfro was a force in the secondary during Dallas's first two Super Bowl titles, and it didn't take long for him to make an impact upon entering the league in 1964. Renfro earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his first 10 seasons. He also spent time as a kick returner, leading the league in punt return yards (418) and kick return yards (1017) as a rookie. Renfro remains the team's all-time leader in interceptions (52).

Mel Renfro Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 1996)

10-time Pro Bowl

5. Tony Dorsett (1977-1987)

For almost any other team, Tony Dorsett would be the greatest running back in franchise history. Still, while Emmitt Smith would later shatter Dorsett's rushing records, the 1977 Rookie of the Year put together an impressive resume himself. Only Smith has more rushing yards and touchdowns in Cowboys franchise history, and he helped lead them to their Super Bowl XII title by scoring the game's opening touchdown.

Tony Dorsett Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 1994)

4-time Pro Bowl

All-Pro (1981)

Rookie of the Year (1977)

