Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 26

Will Joe Ryan strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Slade Cecconi exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 26, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies

Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees