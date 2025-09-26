MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 26
Will Joe Ryan strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Slade Cecconi exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 26, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Minnesota Twins at Philadelphia Phillies
- Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 30 appearances
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
- Slade Cecconi (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -114, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees
- Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -114) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances