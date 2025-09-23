Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 24
Wednesday's MLB slate has a lot in store. Among those contests is the Milwaukee Brewers playing the San Diego Padres. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Andrew Alvarez
- Records: Braves (74-83), Nationals (64-93)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -180
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 63.83%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.17%
Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Quinn Priester
- Records: Padres (86-71), Brewers (95-62)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 53.40%
- Brewers Win Probability: 46.60%
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MASN2 and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Orioles (73-83), Rays (76-80)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.89%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.11%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Paul Skenes
- Records: Reds (80-76), Pirates (67-89)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -116
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 51.11%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.89%
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Guardians (84-72), Tigers (85-71)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 54.50%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.50%
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Phillies (92-64), Marlins (76-80)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -210
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 67.92%
- Marlins Win Probability: 32.08%
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs.
- Records: Yankees (88-68), White Sox (58-98)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 75.31%
- White Sox Win Probability: 24.69%
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Blue Jays (90-66), Red Sox (85-71)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 51.64%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.36%
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Jonah Tong
- Records: Cubs (88-68), Mets (80-76)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.42%
- Mets Win Probability: 45.58%
Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Taj Bradley
- Records: Rangers (79-77), Twins (67-89)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -215
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 57.74%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.26%
Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Angels (70-86), Royals (78-78)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.60%
- Angels Win Probability: 47.40%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Blake Snell
- Records: Diamondbacks (79-77), Dodgers (88-68)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -158
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +134
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 58.38%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.62%
Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Tanner Gordon
- Records: Mariners (87-69), Rockies (43-113)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 69.92%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.08%
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Giants (77-80), Cardinals (77-80)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -124
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.19%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.81%
Houston Astros at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Hunter Brown
- Records: Athletics (73-83), Astros (84-72)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 55.87%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.13%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.