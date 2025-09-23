Wednesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 24

Wednesday's MLB slate has a lot in store. Among those contests is the Milwaukee Brewers playing the San Diego Padres. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN

MLB Network, FDSSO and MASN Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Andrew Alvarez

Bryce Elder vs. Andrew Alvarez Records: Braves (74-83), Nationals (64-93)

Braves (74-83), Nationals (64-93) Braves Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 63.83%

63.83% Nationals Win Probability: 36.17%

Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SDPA and FDSWI

MLB Network, SDPA and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Quinn Priester

Dylan Cease vs. Quinn Priester Records: Padres (86-71), Brewers (95-62)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 53.40%

53.40% Brewers Win Probability: 46.60%

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, MASN2 and FDSSUN

Fox Sports 1, MASN2 and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Shane Baz

Tyler Wells vs. Shane Baz Records: Orioles (73-83), Rays (76-80)

Orioles (73-83), Rays (76-80) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Rays Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.89%

51.89% Orioles Win Probability: 48.11%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and SportsNet PT

FDSOH and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Paul Skenes

Hunter Greene vs. Paul Skenes Records: Reds (80-76), Pirates (67-89)

Reds (80-76), Pirates (67-89) Reds Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Pirates Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 51.11%

51.11% Pirates Win Probability: 48.89%

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and FDSDET

CLEG and FDSDET Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Jack Flaherty

Tanner Bibee vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Guardians (84-72), Tigers (85-71)

Guardians (84-72), Tigers (85-71) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 54.50%

54.50% Guardians Win Probability: 45.50%

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo vs. Ryan Weathers

Jesús Luzardo vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Phillies (92-64), Marlins (76-80)

Phillies (92-64), Marlins (76-80) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 67.92%

67.92% Marlins Win Probability: 32.08%

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CHSN

YES and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs.

Max Fried vs. Records: Yankees (88-68), White Sox (58-98)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 75.31%

75.31% White Sox Win Probability: 24.69%

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and NESN

SNET and NESN Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Garrett Crochet

Max Scherzer vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Blue Jays (90-66), Red Sox (85-71)

Blue Jays (90-66), Red Sox (85-71) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 51.64%

51.64% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.36%

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Jonah Tong

Matthew Boyd vs. Jonah Tong Records: Cubs (88-68), Mets (80-76)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.42%

54.42% Mets Win Probability: 45.58%

Minnesota Twins at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and MNNT

RSN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: vs. Taj Bradley

vs. Taj Bradley Records: Rangers (79-77), Twins (67-89)

Rangers (79-77), Twins (67-89) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Twins Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 57.74%

57.74% Twins Win Probability: 42.26%

Kansas City Royals at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and FDSKC

FDSW and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Stephen Kolek

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Angels (70-86), Royals (78-78)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.60%

52.60% Angels Win Probability: 47.40%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SportsNet LA

ARID and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. Blake Snell

Ryne Nelson vs. Blake Snell Records: Diamondbacks (79-77), Dodgers (88-68)

Diamondbacks (79-77), Dodgers (88-68) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -158

-158 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +134

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 58.38%

58.38% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.62%

Colorado Rockies at Seattle Mariners

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and COLR

ROOT Sports NW and COLR Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Tanner Gordon

Luis Castillo vs. Tanner Gordon Records: Mariners (87-69), Rockies (43-113)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 69.92%

69.92% Rockies Win Probability: 30.08%

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSMW

NBCS-BA and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Sonny Gray

Robbie Ray vs. Sonny Gray Records: Giants (77-80), Cardinals (77-80)

Giants (77-80), Cardinals (77-80) Giants Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.19%

51.19% Giants Win Probability: 48.81%

Houston Astros at Athletics

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN

NBCS-CA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn vs. Hunter Brown

J.T. Ginn vs. Hunter Brown Records: Athletics (73-83), Astros (84-72)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.87%

55.87% Athletics Win Probability: 44.13%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.