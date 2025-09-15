Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 15

In a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of compelling contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and MARQ

MLB Network, SportsNet PT and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Jameson Taillon

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Jameson Taillon Records: Pirates (65-85), Cubs (85-64)

Pirates (65-85), Cubs (85-64) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.82%

52.82% Cubs Win Probability: 47.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and FDSSO

MASN and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Spencer Strider

Mitchell Parker vs. Spencer Strider Records: Nationals (62-87), Braves (66-83)

Nationals (62-87), Braves (66-83) Braves Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 52.30%

52.30% Nationals Win Probability: 47.70%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET

FDSSUN and SNET Probable Pitchers: vs. Trey Yesavage

vs. Trey Yesavage Records: Rays (73-76), Blue Jays (87-62)

Rays (73-76), Blue Jays (87-62) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.41%

51.41% Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.59%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MASN2

CHSN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: vs. Kyle Bradish

vs. Kyle Bradish Records: White Sox (57-93), Orioles (69-80)

White Sox (57-93), Orioles (69-80) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 51.82%

51.82% White Sox Win Probability: 48.18%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and YES

MNNT and YES Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Carlos Rodon

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Carlos Rodon Records: Twins (65-84), Yankees (83-66)

Twins (65-84), Yankees (83-66) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -194

-194 Twins Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 59.95%

59.95% Twins Win Probability: 40.05%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH

FDSMW and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Zack Littell

Matthew Liberatore vs. Zack Littell Records: Cardinals (73-77), Reds (74-75)

Cardinals (73-77), Reds (74-75) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.17%

51.17% Reds Win Probability: 48.83%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and RSN

SCHN and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Jack Leiter

Jason Alexander vs. Jack Leiter Records: Astros (81-69), Rangers (79-71)

Astros (81-69), Rangers (79-71) Astros Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 58.39%

58.39% Rangers Win Probability: 41.61%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA

ARID and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Kai-Wei Teng

Zac Gallen vs. Kai-Wei Teng Records: Diamondbacks (75-75), Giants (75-74)

Diamondbacks (75-75), Giants (75-74) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Giants Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 59.76%

59.76% Giants Win Probability: 40.24%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH

MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Ranger Suarez

Emmet Sheehan vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Dodgers (84-65), Phillies (89-61)

Dodgers (84-65), Phillies (89-61) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 53.25%

53.25% Dodgers Win Probability: 46.75%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.