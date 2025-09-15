FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday's MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 15

In a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of compelling contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Jameson Taillon
  • Records: Pirates (65-85), Cubs (85-64)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 52.82%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 47.18%

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nationals Park
  • TV Channel: MASN and FDSSO
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Spencer Strider
  • Records: Nationals (62-87), Braves (66-83)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -154
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 52.30%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 47.70%

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Trey Yesavage
  • Records: Rays (73-76), Blue Jays (87-62)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 51.41%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.59%

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Kyle Bradish
  • Records: White Sox (57-93), Orioles (69-80)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 51.82%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 48.18%

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and YES
  • Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Carlos Rodon
  • Records: Twins (65-84), Yankees (83-66)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -194
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +162

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 59.95%
  • Twins Win Probability: 40.05%

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Cardinals (73-77), Reds (74-75)
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 51.17%
  • Reds Win Probability: 48.83%

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Jack Leiter
  • Records: Astros (81-69), Rangers (79-71)
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 58.39%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 41.61%

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Kai-Wei Teng
  • Records: Diamondbacks (75-75), Giants (75-74)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -142
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 59.76%
  • Giants Win Probability: 40.24%

Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Ranger Suarez
  • Records: Dodgers (84-65), Phillies (89-61)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 53.25%
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 46.75%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

