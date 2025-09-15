Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 15
In a Monday MLB schedule that includes plenty of compelling contests, the Philadelphia Phillies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Jameson Taillon
- Records: Pirates (65-85), Cubs (85-64)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -130
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.82%
- Cubs Win Probability: 47.18%
Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Nationals (62-87), Braves (66-83)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -154
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 52.30%
- Nationals Win Probability: 47.70%
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Trey Yesavage
- Records: Rays (73-76), Blue Jays (87-62)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.41%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 48.59%
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Kyle Bradish
- Records: White Sox (57-93), Orioles (69-80)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -146
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 51.82%
- White Sox Win Probability: 48.18%
New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Carlos Rodon
- Records: Twins (65-84), Yankees (83-66)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -194
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +162
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 59.95%
- Twins Win Probability: 40.05%
Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Cardinals (73-77), Reds (74-75)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -126
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.17%
- Reds Win Probability: 48.83%
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jason Alexander vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Astros (81-69), Rangers (79-71)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -122
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 58.39%
- Rangers Win Probability: 41.61%
San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Kai-Wei Teng
- Records: Diamondbacks (75-75), Giants (75-74)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -142
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 59.76%
- Giants Win Probability: 40.24%
Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Dodgers (84-65), Phillies (89-61)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -132
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 53.25%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 46.75%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.